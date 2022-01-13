Anvisa recommends definitive suspension of the cruise season in Brazil | sea ​​port

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended to the Ministry of Health and the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, on Wednesday afternoon (12), the definitive suspension of the cruise season in Brazil, as a necessary action to protect the health of the population.

Three ships remain at anchor in the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, after the confirmation of cases of Covid-19 on board and the suspension of the season, until then scheduled to resume on January 21.

According to the regulatory agency, the document sent to the Ministry of Health and the Civil House was completed this Tuesday (11), and contains the presentation of the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19 on cruise ships operating the 2021-2022 season, including the intercurrences, by vessel, since the beginning of its operations in the national territory.

Anvisa explains that the protocols it defined for the operation of cruise ships in Brazil brought devices that made it possible to monitor the epidemiological scenario on the vessels for almost two months, and were fundamental to quickly identify the change in the number of cases on board in the penultimate week. epidemiological report of 2021.

As a result, on December 31, 2021, due to the exponential increase in cases, especially among crew members, Anvisa recommended the temporary suspension of cruises, preventively, until more data were available to assess the epidemiological scenario.

Since the temporary suspension recommendation, Anvisa has been evaluating the evolution of the epidemiological scenario of the SARS-CoV-2 on board ships, and also in Brazil and around the world. Thus, he observed that the scenario has become even more challenging, mainly in view of the accelerated increase in the number of cases on vessels and in Brazil.

Therefore, the agency understands that the current scenario is unfavorable to the continuity of cruise ship operations. In this sense, based on the precautionary principle, and based on all available data, he recommended the definitive suspension of the cruise season in Brazil, as a necessary action to protect the health of the population.

According to the health protocol established by Anvisa for boarding, disembarkation and transportation of travelers on cruise ships, the ship must have a program of constant monitoring of the health situation of travelers on board, including testing passengers and crew. during operation.

The protocol allowed the verification of an accelerated increase in Covid-19 cases on board vessels operating off the Brazilian coast, probably due to the emergence of the ômicron variant.

According to Anvisa, the data show that, of the five vessels in operation in Brazil, three are classified at level 4, signaling an alert regarding the spread of the virus and a possible change in the epidemiological context.

According to the agency, until the 6th, a total of 1,177 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported among crew and passengers. The data point to the detection of 31 cases of Covid-19 in the initial 55 days of the season (from 1/11 to 25/12), with a sharp explosion from December 26, with 1,146 cases being recorded in just 12 days. (from 12/26 to 01/06), which represents a 37-fold increase in that period.

“According to the Ordinance GM/MS 2,928, of 2021, the authorization for the operation of cruise ships may be reviewed at any time, depending on the unfolding of the epidemiological context of cruise ships or changes in the national and international epidemiological scenario”, highlights Anvisa.

