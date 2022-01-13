Aposta de Minas shares R$ 11 million prize from Mega-Sena – Gerais

The tens drawn were: 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31 (photo: Tnia Rgo/Agência Brasil)

The Mega-Sena 2443 contest had two winning bets with the 6 tens, worth R$ 5,259,397.57 each. One of them from Urucnia/MG and the other was made over the internet. The draw took place on Wednesday night (1/12) at Espao Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo.

The tens drawn were: 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31.

Quina had 161 winning bets of BRL 13,732.65 each.

And Quadra had 8,131 winning bets and each one won R$ 388.45.

For the next Mega-Sena draw, on Saturday (1/15), the prize will be approximately R$ 3 million.

how to bet

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on Caixa’s website. You must register, be over 18 years of age and fill in your credit card number.

probabilities

The probability of being the winner in each of the contests will vary according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet that was made.

The simple bet, with six tens and a price of R$ 4.50, has a probability of 1 in 50,063,860 to win the millionaire prize, according to Caixa.

As for the bet with 15 tens (the maximum limit), the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, with a price of R$ 22,522.50, according to Caixa.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira