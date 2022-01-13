App pays BRL 100 for those who register and another BRL 30 per referral

The economic crisis hit a lot of people, especially the part of the population of tinformal workers, self-employed and micro-entrepreneurs. There were few who did not feel the harsh impact of the pandemic on their day-to-day finances.

For this reason, it is essential to run after extra money to account for the expenses of each month. A tip that can be useful and that promises to guarantee you extra money is the RappiCard app, gives rappi.

RappiCard app rewards

The delivery company’s platform offers rewards to all people who register requesting RappiCard cards.

Once the registration is completed, the person receives R$100 in cashback to be used wherever and however you want. The advantage is that it is not necessary to spend hours completing challenges or invest a penny to be contemplated.

Referral guarantees bonus

In addition, another great novelty is that users can still receive R$ 30 for each referral they make, with no limit on invitations. To validate the process, the friend must also ask for the Rappi credit card.

To get an expressive number of fans, the person can use social networks and spread the referral links on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube. Another tip to get at least one registration per day is publicizing the action in whatsapp groups.

Regarding the withdrawal of money, the amounts paid by RappiCard can be used for purchases from online or physical stores, in addition to orders within the Rappi platform. On the other hand, it is also possible to refund the money through a Mercado Pago account.