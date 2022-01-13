Apple and Samsung are fined R$25.9 million by Procon Fortaleza for selling a cell phone without a charger

The companies apple and Samsung were fined in BRL 25,931,250.00 by the Municipal Department of Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) for sale of cell phones without charger. The assessment was made public on Wednesday (12) by the Procon Fortaleza, which claimed to have found irregularities during visits by the agency’s inspectors to stores that sell branded cell phones in downtown and in malls in the state capital.

Both companies were fined in BRL 15,558,750.00. However, as it was the first assessment of Procon Fortaleza against Apple, the value was reduced by one third, as provided for by law, remaining at R$ 10,372,500.00. According to the director of Procon, Eneylândia Rabelo Lemos, the charger is an essential accessory for the operation of the equipment and taking it off the sale along with the main equipment is a form of tying.

“It is evident that the consumer will have to purchase the charger in the future, forcing him to make a new purchase. This characterizes tie-in sales”, stated Eneylândia. Searched by the G1 portal, Samsung reported that customers can request free the charger’s redemption through the site itself from the manufacturer within 30 days of purchase. Apple has not commented on the matter.