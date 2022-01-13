Area affected by rains in MG has 3 of the dams with the highest risk of collapse in the country

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Aerial image of the Forquilha III dam, also operated by Vale and which, according to the ANM, is at emergency level 3.

The rains that have hit Minas Gerais in recent weeks and have already caused the death of at least 24 people are affecting the region where the three dams with the greatest risk of collapse in Brazil are located and reopen the “wound” left by the collapse of dams in Mariana. , in 2015, and Brumadinho, in 2019.

The dams are: Forquilha III, Sul Superior and B3/B4, all operated by Vale and close to cities that together have an estimated population of 255,000 people.

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), these are the only dams in Brazil in a level 3 emergency situation, when the rupture is imminent or in progress. Since the start of the new rainy season, no incidents have been recorded in them.

Specialists interviewed by BBC News Brasil say that the rains increase the risk of problems in dams such as mining tailings. According to them, the risk in Minas Gerais is even greater due to the high concentration of these structures and their proximity to urban centers.

