Argentina faces historic heat wave | World

Pixabay Metropolitan Region of Buenos Aires, Argentina

In Argentina, the effects of the strong heat wave that hits the continent this week have begun to appear. At least five provinces are under red alert due to extreme temperatures predicted for this Wednesday (12): Catamarca, La Rioja, San Juan, Mendoza and La Pampa.

Some regions of the land of the hermanos reached 44ºC, placing the country as the hottest place on the planet in recent days and overloading electrical systems. It is the same climatic event that threatens to raise temperatures in Rio Grande do Sul to the 50º mark.

This Tuesday (11), the capital Buenos Aires suffered a major power outage, which left thousands of homes without electricity. According to Agência Brasil, distributors Edenor and Edesur attributed the episode to high temperatures, which generated an increase in demand to cool homes and businesses.

According to a statement from the National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE), the Edenor power cut affected 700,000 customers in the Buenos Aires area and around 43,000 Edesur customers were also without power.

🔴 ATTENTION – ALERT | An exceptional and unusual extreme heat wave will hit Central South America. Decades and perhaps a century records will fall. Fire risk will be extreme. There is a high risk of water shortages and power cuts in the region. https://t.co/xsKiGwrrfs — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 9, 2022

The company that supplies drinking water in the region, AySA, appealed to the population and asked for water savings, as the interruption also affected the company’s purification system.

According to MetSul, yesterday was the second hottest day in the history of the city of Buenos Aires, with 41.1ºC, a value that surpasses the record of 40.5ºC in 1995.

The temperature record in Argentina is from 1957, when the thermometers reached 43.3ºC. The country’s National Weather Service (SMN) says high temperatures are likely to continue throughout the week and warns that extreme heat can be dangerous to health, especially for at-risk groups.