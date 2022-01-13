Arsenal look for Juventus and try to loan midfielder Arthur | international football

Arsenal are interested in having Juventus midfielder Arthur. The English team’s desire is to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian on loan until the end of the season, with a fixed amount as an option to buy. The information was released by Sky Sport of Italy and confirmed by ge.

The London team wants to strengthen their midfield, and Arthur is one of the options. However, it is not so simple for Juventus to release the player. Coach Massimiliano Allegri has few alternatives in the sector and should only agree to the transfer if the Italian team gets a replacement.

Businessman indicates possible departure of Arthur from Juventus and cites World Cup

1 of 1 Arthur has 11 games with Juventus this season and has received polls to be loaned out — Photo: Nicolò Campo/Getty Images Arthur has 11 games with Juventus this season and has received polls to be loaned out – Photo: Nicolò Campo/Getty Images

Arthur is a suggestion from director Edu Gaspar to Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager. Edu knows the Brazilian midfielder from when he worked for the Brazilian team, where he was until the end of the 2019 Copa América. The manager has been with the Gunners since then. Asked about the matter, Arteta only acknowledged that the club is looking for new acquisitions.

– Historically, this club has always looked to the best players in the world, and the best players in the world have always been interested in coming here. I can say that this situation has not changed. So every time I talk to any player they are so willing to come. I didn’t face any other situation. And this is one of our greatest powers – commented Arteta, in a press conference.

The player is interested in the transfer. He wants more minutes on the field to continue with chances of being in the group of the Brazilian team for the World Cup. Arthur underwent surgery on his right knee before the start of the season and only entered the field in October.

However, since then, the midfielder has only been in 11 of the 19 matches that Juve have made. There were only four games as a starter. He gained a first-team streak in December but was crippled after testing positive for Covid-19.

In November last year, Arthur struck up a deal with influential Italian businessman Federico Pastorello. Before, the athlete’s father represented him. The change, according to the Italian press, was precisely in anticipation of a transfer or negotiation of a new contract with Juventus. The agent himself recognized this.

The ge found that other clubs sought the Old Lady interested in a possible loan from the Brazilian, such as Sevilla, PSG and even his former team, Barcelona, ​​at Xavi’s request. But the talks did not progress.