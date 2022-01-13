Asteroid 1 km wide will pass close to Earth in coming days

Nasa predicts that approach will happen next Tuesday, 18; Scientists say there is no risk of collision with the planet

reproduction Object will not be visible to the naked eye, but can be detected by microscopes



One asteroid about a kilometer wide should approach the Earth on January 18, next Tuesday, at 18:51. The information was released by NASA, which stated that the body will not collide with the planet, but will be the closest it gets to in the next two centuries. Discovered by the space agency in mid-1994, the asteroid was named 7482 (1994 PC1) and is moving at 76,192 km/h, at a distance of nearly two million kilometers from Earth. According to the scientific portal Earth Sky, the object cannot be seen with the naked eye, however, there is a possibility that small microscopes can locate it.

Despite the record for proximity to Earth, 7482 (1994 PC1) will not be the largest to pass through here. This outpost belongs to another asteroid, 3122 Florence (1981 ET3), which approached the planet in September 2017. As a method of analysis, NASA understands all asteroids and comets that are 48 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit as ‘nearby’. The measure is also used to prevent serious damage and is already used as a basis for the development of technologies that make possible collisions impossible.