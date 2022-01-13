Asteroids, Moon and Mars: Space missions to keep an eye on in 2022

Monica Grady

Credit, NASA photo caption, The James Webb Telescope has successfully completed its epic space deployment sequence — and is ready to observe the cosmos (Illustration)

It was a relief to learn that the precision procedures that opened her complex tennis-court-sized sun shield worked flawlessly.

The telescope is now on its way to its destination, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where it will begin a series of tests once it arrives at the end of January.

If the mission goes as planned, we can expect to start receiving images from the telescope in mid-2022.

But what else does space science have in store for this year? The following are a few missions to keep an eye on.

Missions to the Moon

NASA’s Artemis program to send human astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2024 is expected to start in 2022.

The last astronauts to set foot on the Moon, in 1972, arrived there on a Saturn V rocket.

Credit, NASA photo caption, The SLS rocket, which will be used on the Artemis missions, will launch for the first time this year

Now, NASA has created a new generation of rockets, the Space Launch System (SLS), which will be tested for the first time in March, with the launch of the Artemis 1 mission.

It will be a three-week unmanned test flight of the Orion spacecraft, which will include a flyby 100 km above the surface of the Moon.

In the future, the SLS will transport astronauts to the Lunar Gateway, the state-of-the-art international space station that will be positioned in orbit around the Moon and act as an intermediate station for missions to its surface.

The Moon will also be targeted by other space agencies in 2022.

South Korea hopes to launch its first lunar mission, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to launch the Luna 25 mission to the Moon’s south pole in July — more than 45 years after Luna 24 returned with nearly 200g of lunar soil in August 1976.

Mid-2022 will be a busy time for space exploration, as NASA will also launch its Psyche mission.

Psyche, which is orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter, is an M-type asteroid, made of metal, so it is similar to the Earth’s core.

We’ve never been close to an M-type asteroid before, nor have we been able to study the Earth’s core because it’s so deep — so when this mission returns in 2026, it should provide us with a new understanding of the asteroid and planetary processes.

Dart mission

Shortly after the start of Psyche’s journey, the Dart mission, launched in November 2021, should reach its destination in late September.

Dart — acronym for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — is heading towards the asteroid Didymos, and the smaller natural satellite that orbits around it, Dimorphos.

The objective is to test what technology would be needed to save Earth from an eventual asteroid in the future.

Dart will purposely collide with the smaller of the two celestial bodies, Dimorphos, to move its orbit a little closer to Didymos, the larger.

This could provide valuable information on how to deflect any asteroid on a collision course with Earth in the future.

ExoMars

2021 has been a busy year for missions to Mars, with the launch of NASA’s Perseverance rover and the Chinese rover Zhurong, which continue to send back amazing images and data from the surface of the red planet.

In September 2022, the European Space Agency is expected to launch the next part of its ExoMars mission, in collaboration with Roscosmos.

The first part of the mission, ExoMars 2016, sent a Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) to orbit around Mars in late 2016.

ExoMars 2022 aims to send a robot, Rosalind Franklin, to the Martian surface to look for signs of past life.

If the launch goes as planned, we’ll have to wait until 2023 for ExoMars to reach Mars, and the rover to begin exploring its surface.

All in all, 2022 looks to be a somewhat exciting and fruitful time for space exploration.

