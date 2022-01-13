Asteroids, Moon and Mars: Space missions to keep an eye on in 2022

Raju Singh 4 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Asteroids, Moon and Mars: Space missions to keep an eye on in 2022 0 Views

  • Monica Grady
  • The Conversation*

James Webb Telescope illustration

Credit, NASA

photo caption,

The James Webb Telescope has successfully completed its epic space deployment sequence — and is ready to observe the cosmos (Illustration)

It was a relief to learn that the precision procedures that opened her complex tennis-court-sized sun shield worked flawlessly.

The telescope is now on its way to its destination, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where it will begin a series of tests once it arrives at the end of January.

If the mission goes as planned, we can expect to start receiving images from the telescope in mid-2022.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Motorola Moto Tab G70 is the brand’s return to the tablet market in Brazil

Motorola returns to the Brazilian tablet market this Wednesday (12) with the announcement of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved