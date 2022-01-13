At 21, Larissa Manoela poses in a fashionable bikini and exudes good shape

After praising the partnership with Raffa Vitti in Beyond Illusion, Larissa Manoela returned to lavish beauty and sensuality on social networks. This time the young posed in the pool of a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro, which further highlighted her empowerment.

With a low-cut bikini, she didn’t skimp on the boldness and even posed with an attractive look. “My path is illuminated by the light I carry in my heart”, she said.

“Our people, but it’s a little pitelzinho”, praised a young man. “The hottest muse of the summer,” said the second person. “I am shocked by the beauty of this young lady”, joked the last one.

felt safe

After acting in children’s soap operas, Larissa Manoela showed her sexiest side in the movie Lulli, available on Netflix. When recording scenes with the actor Vinícius Redd, she said she felt comfortable and very ready for the spicy scenes.

“I felt very safe doing the scene. I had already worked with the team. He took care and care to deal with the scene – I would say it’s not sexual, but sensual. It was my first time on set and I had a really nice partner. It’s important that we talk about it. After all, I’m growing too. For me, it was never a taboo, but for a good part of society it still is”, he began.

Afterwards, she said he didn’t feel invaded. “I never felt invaded. It was a pleasure to have noticed this care and then to have seen the result. It’s a beautiful and love scene. Clearly, it is clear what happened. In my other works, no matter how much you talk about it, there was not the most intimate scene like this time”, he pointed out.

personal phase

Already in conversation with Who Magazine, Larissa assured that she is not with anyone after the last relationships. According to her, the moment is for self-knowledge.

“Oh, I’m still very young. So all the phases are new and serve as a learning experience. Single or not, I love being with family and friends, although I’ve been a little more distant in these pandemic times. And now my work rhythm is already quite intense. So I can say that everything is under control. It was a little of what I said above. I’m always surrounded by people I love, whether it’s family, close friends or my work, which fills me up a lot”, revealed the global.

