Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Hugo Moura is another reinforcement for the 2022 season

The main team of Athletico Paranaense now has the football of the steering wheel Hugo Moura, who arrives at Hurricane for an initial loan bond until the end of the season.

“I am happy and very motivated by the opportunity”, says Hugo Moura, who is 24 years old. “Everyone knows Athletico Paranaense well. It is a very big club, which has been reaching the decisions of practically everything that has played. I want to live it here. I want to be able to give the answer to the club’s trust in me on the pitch, help my teammates and count on their help too”, he plans.

Hugo Moura has already performed for Athletico Paranaense. Approved in the physical and medical exams, he has also signed a contract with Rubro-Negro. From Monday (17), he joins the main team at CAT Caju, aiming for the 2022 competitions.

trajectory in football

Hugo Moura was born on January 3, 1998 in the city of Rio Claro, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, 128km from the state capital.

He started his career at the age of 8, when he joined the initiation teams of CFZ (RJ). At the age of 12, he was already part of the Flamengo Training Category.

He passed through all the teams of the base category of the carioca club. He was even part of the squad that won the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, in January 2018. In the same month, he debuted for Flamengo’s main team, during the State Championship.

He also defended Coritiba, during the 2020 Brazilian, and Lugano, from Switzerland, during the 2021/2022 Swiss Cup.

“I spent some time in Europe and I could see that there is nothing quite like the structure that Athletico Paranaense offers. And this is something that motivates any player to enter the field and do their best”, praises the new reinforcement of Hurricane about the new home. “I want to keep working. Evolving every day. Fulfill my dream of playing well here at Athletico. Winning titles,” he continues.

“On my part, dedication and willpower will never be lacking”, promises Hugo Moura. “I’ve already been able to face Athletico and I saw how the crowd pushes the team all the time, doesn’t stop singing and supporting. They pressure the opponent. Today God is allowing me to play for Athletico. So I want to show why I’m here and give our fans a lot of joy still”, he adds.

How to play

Hugo Moura is a player who finds it easy to play both in the role of first and second midfielder. During his career, he built very significant indices in passing accuracy.

He also excels in defensive roles, with significant performance on recovered balls while still in the attacking field. In fact, he performs his role with extreme skill and loyalty. After all, with almost 4,000 minutes on the field in his career, he was never sent off.

“I like to play in the role of first midfielder. But I also like to play in the role of second midfielder, when you go a little more forward”, says Hugo Moura. “I always prioritize making a good pass and helping my team in marking. But my football is also giving ‘cart’, showing the club’s shirt. Vibrating with the fans, who can expect a lot of dedication from me so that I can do my best on the field”, he comments.

“I’m still happy with the form of play that Athletico Paranaense has”, continues the new red-black reinforcement. “The players here have always shown a lot of commitment on the field. run. They fight for the ball all the time. It’s always nice to see how the players here at Athletico play. I always wanted to be a part of it. And now I have that opportunity. So, now it’s showing on the field, trying to show in my football this strength, technique and intensity that the club has”, he projects.

HUGO MOURA

Full name: Hugo Moura Arruda da Silva

Position: steering wheel

Age: 24 years

Date of birth: January 3, 1998, in Rio Claro (RJ)

Height: 1.77

Dominance: Right-handed

Clubs as a professional:

2022: Athletico Paranaense

2021: Lugano (Switzerland)

2021: Flemish

2020: Coritiba

2020: Flemish

2019: Flamengo

2018: Flamengo

