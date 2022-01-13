Atlético-MG advances in negotiation for two years of contract with Antonio “Turco” Mohamed | athletic-mg

In the last few hours, Atlético-MG had conversations with two coaches: Argentine Antonio Mohamed and Portuguese Luís Castro. According to the ge , there was no preference between the two, considered “very capable”, but a much simpler way to settle with the first. At the moment, the tendency is for Galo and “Turco” Mohamed to sign a contract valid for two seasons..

Sources consulted by the report confirm that it is the most natural path at the moment. Mohamed is free on the market, while Luís Castro is in charge of Qatar’s Al-Duhail.

To take the Portuguese out of the Arab World, Atlético would also have to reach an agreement with the coach’s current club, a detail that was also a hindrance in conversations with Carlos Carvalhal, Braga’s commander.

1 of 2 Antonio Mohamed made a career as a coach in Argentina and Mexico — Photo: Disclosure/Monterrey Antonio Mohamed made a career as a coach in Argentina and Mexico — Photo: Disclosure/Monterrey

In the case of conversations with Antonio Mohamed, the path is simpler. In addition to being unimpeded, the “Turco” was enthusiastic about the Galo’s interest and facilitated some details during the negotiation. Technical Committee, for example.

The ge has been reporting, since the beginning of the athletic search, that the Minas Gerais club wants a professional with a lean commission – since it insists on the continuity of the work of the current fixed commission. That, with Mohamed, will not be a problem. If he signs a contract, he must go to Belo Horizonte with a maximum of three assistants.