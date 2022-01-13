Atlético-MG agrees to hire Antonio Mohamed to be new coach | athletic-mg

Finally, Atlético-MG has a new coach. After searches in the market, refusals in negotiations, the Galo will be commanded by Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, 51-year-old Argentine, with a long stint in Mexican football. The contract with the technician, in principle, is for one year. In addition, he arrives in Belo Horizonte with a lean technical commission, the coach and three other people.

The manager has been free on the market since he was sacked from Monterrey at the end of 2020, on a three-title stint and participation in the 2019 Club World Cup won by Liverpool. Mohamed was the coach of Tijuana, eliminated by Atlético in Libertadores 2013, in the famous “Milagre do Horto”, when former goalkeeper Victor saved a penalty from Riascos.

1 of 2 Turco Mohamed faced Atlético in Libertadores 2013 — Photo: Disclosure Turco Mohamed faced Atlético in Libertadores 2013 – Photo: Disclosure

At the age of 51, idolized by Huracán (where he was a player, coach and wants to be president), Mohamed even played for Boca Juniors, even making a career in Mexico. There, he played for numerous teams and titles: 2012 Apertura with the Xolos, 2014 with América, and 2019 with Monterrey. In addition to two Mexico Cups for Monterrry in 2017 and 2019

For the Rayados, he was still the commander of the team that took third place in the 2019 Club World Cup, eliminated by Liverpool, who would be champions against Flamengo. Mohamed spent a year without coaching any team. Occasionally, he was called to take over teams from Mexico (Cruz Azul, Tijuana, Monterrey himself), or return to Argentina. He was even linked to MLS clubs.

Atlético advanced in the search for the “Turco” at the beginning of the week. The name of the coach heated up behind the scenes after the Galo summit meeting on Tuesday. Mohamed does not yet have a date to arrive in Belo Horizonte, but he will be present at the beginning of the pre-season, which starts on January 17. He will have the first decision in front of him on February 20, in the Supercopa do Brasil dispute.