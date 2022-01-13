Atlético-MG announce the signing of Uruguayan defender Diego Godín

The 35-year-old defender was announced by the Minas Gerais club this Wednesday (12)

THE Atlético-MG have a new defender. This Wednesday (12), the rooster announced the hiring of Diego Godin, an experienced Uruguayan defender who was in the Cagliari.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Godín will arrive at Atlético-MG to replace the departure of Junior Alonso, which was traded with Krasnodar, from Russia, by US$ 8.2 million, approximately R$ 47 million. The defender’s contract will be for one year, with an option to renew for another season.

The Uruguayan arrives to be a reference in the squad after a consecrated career in Europe and for his selection. In all, there were just over 14 seasons in Old Continent and three contests world Cup fur Uruguay.

The announcement was made by the mining club on social media. At the twitter, The rooster played with the Uruguayan arriving in Minas Gerais. On one side, he posted a photo of a mate, traditional in Uruguay. On the other, cheese breads, traditional in the city of Minas Gerais.

See below:

It’s a good combination for sure. 🧉🔺 pic.twitter.com/EJpZm2T4DM — Atletico 😷 (@Atletico) January 12, 2022

DIEGO “EL FARAÓN” GODÍN IS FROM #ROOSTER! 🇺🇾🐔 🤝 The Uruguayan defender, present in three World Cups with his team, signed until 12/31/2022, with the possibility of extension, and is the new reinforcement for the Alvinegra defense: https://t.co/VTMhmajTIX Welcome, Godin! 🏴🏳️ #GodínÉGalo pic.twitter.com/b0qxibeeUR — Atletico 😷 (@Atletico) January 12, 2022

However, the arrival and presentation of Godín at Atlético-MG should only happen next week. That’s because the Uruguayan defender tested positive for COVID-19.

According to diary information The ball, the defender is in Uruguay and in isolation, without symptoms of the disease.

Godín had a contract with Cagliari until June 2023. However, due to the financial difficulty experienced, the Italian team did not make it difficult for the termination to be signed. The Uruguayan had the highest salary in the club.