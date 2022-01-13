Atlético-MG closes deal with Argentine coach and is in the process of announcing Cuca’s replacement, says website

Argentinian coach should land in Belo Horizonte until next Friday to take the place that was from Cuca last season

THE Atlético-MG is in the process of announcing its new coach. According to the website Super.FC, from the newspaper The time, the club reached an agreement with Antonio Mohamed, the “Turk“, 51-year-old Argentine. All that is needed is the signature for the deal to be announced.

The information was collected by ESPN with sources linked to the negotiation. Confirmation by the mining club depends on the signing of the contract, which should take place by next Friday (14), when the Argentine is expected in Belo Horizonte.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The likely new Galo commander has been unemployed since the end of 2020, when he left the Monterrey, from Mexico. He has passages through Huracan, from Argentina, America and Tijuana, from Mexico, and also Celta de Vigo, from Spain.

Second The time, the negotiation between club and coach was brokered by businessman Cristian Bragarnik, responsible for the arrival of coaches such as Ariel Holan and Hernán Crespo in Brazilian football.

The parties must sign a contract for two seasons, until the end of 2023, one year less than the coach would like. He should arrive in Belo Horizonte with a reduced technical commission, of a maximum of three people, at the request of the club.

Antonio Mohamed, the “Turk”, gained strength behind Atletico’s backstage after frustrated negotiations with better-known names, such as the Portuguese Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, in addition to the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo.

The expectation is that the new coach will arrive in the capital of Minas Gerais by next Friday to be introduced and meet the squad that will work in 2022. He takes on a champion team from Minas Gerais, Brazilian and gives Brazil’s Cup, all titles under the command of Cuca.