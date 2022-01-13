Atlético-MG closes deal with coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed

After a soap opera and evaluation by several professionals, the Atlético-MG has a new coach for 2022. The club has signed Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, an Argentine naturalized Mexican, to be the team’s commander this season. The Rooster was also talking to the Portuguese Luís Castro.

Atlético and Mohamed’s stories intersect in one of the club’s most epic chapters. In 2013, the Argentine was the coach of Tijuana, Galo’s opponent in the quarterfinals of that year’s Libertadores. Alvinegro eliminated the Mexicans in an epic performance by goalkeeper Victor, being later champion.

Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, 51, has been without a club since late 2020, when he left Monterrey-MEX. In addition to Tijuana, he worked for Huracán-ARG, América-MEX, Monterrey-MEX and Celta de Vigo-ESP. Because he was unemployed, the business could be facilitated.

The professional will sign an agreement with Atlético-MG for a season and will have a lean coaching staff, with three more people on his team. The coach will replace Cuca, who resigned at the end of last year, citing personal issues. In this way, the Rooster ends his saga for a trainer. The club tried Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and Eduardo Berizzo. None of them accepted the invitation.

The new coach should arrive in Belo Horizonte in the next few days. Thus, the board fulfills the promise to settle with a commander before the return of the team, on January 17 (next Monday).