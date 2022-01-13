Atlético-MG confirms the signing of Uruguayan Diego Godín for one season – 01/12/2022

Atlético-MG was quick in the ball market and has already replaced Junior Alonso’s departure, sold to Krasnodar, from Russia. Galo confirmed the signing of defender Diego Godín. The 35-year-old defender of the Uruguayan national team has signed a one-season contract.

The conversations between Godín and Atlético began at the end of last year, when the defender decided that he would no longer stay at Cagliari, in Italy. As the alvinegra board was aware that Junior Alonso would hardly follow in Cidade do Galo in 2022, the Uruguayan national team’s titular defender was seen as an ideal name to increase the team’s captain’s departure. The option for Godín came from the club’s management.

Godín arrives at Atlético free of charge, having signed a contract termination with Cagliari. The Sardinian team is within the relegation zone in the local league and is undergoing some changes to try to avoid the fall. As Godín has been heavily criticized in recent weeks, including by officials, the Italian club chose to terminate the relationship with him in advance. The defender’s contract was until June 2023.

Atlético and Godín agreed for a season, but with an automatic renewal clause if the defender reaches some established goals, such as the number of games and minutes on the field.

Aware that he would no longer play for Cagliari, Godín did not even return to Italy. The player is in Uruguay and training. For a few days he attended Complexo Celeste, the Uruguayan national team’s Training Center, but as he tested positive for covid-19, the defender was isolated, doing physical activities at home. This Wednesday (12) he took a new test and the result was negative.

Even the fact that Godín tested positive for covid postponed the announcement of Cagliari’s departure and arrival at Atlético. The captain of the Uruguayan team is expected in Belo Horizonte on the 17th, when Atlético-MG players will start the pre-season.

Diego Godín is Atlético’s third reinforcement for 2022, which has already announced strikers Ademir and Fábio Gomes. In addition to them, the club also confirmed the return of defender Vitor Mendes and midfielder Guilherme Castilho, who were on loan to Juventude.

