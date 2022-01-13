Atlético-MG ends soap opera and agrees arrival of ‘Turco’ Mohamed

Credit: Divulgacao/Getty Images

Atlético Mineiro ended the soap opera in search of a new coach. After losing Cuca at the end of last year, the current winner of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil will be led by Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed in 2022. The information was initially released by ge.

He arrives at Atlético Mineiro with a one-year contract, initially, and ends the soap opera of the Minas Gerais club in the search for a new coach. Portuguese names, such as Carlos Carvalhal and Jorge Jesus, came to be considered in recent weeks, but did not come to an agreement.

Known as “El Turco” Mohamed, the coach had been without a club for over a year and a half. The 51-year-old Argentine was responsible for the Concacaf title won by Monterrey, from Mexico, in 2019. He even competed in the World Cup at the time.

The coach has another important background for the Atlético Mineiro fan: he was the commander of Tijuana, Mexico, in 2013. Therefore, the Turco was in charge of the team in the Libertadores dispute in the “Miracle of Horto”, when goalkeeper Victor became a hero.

