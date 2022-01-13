Attack on Titan comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard in next update

Celebrating the release of the second part of its final season, Attack on Titan (Titans attack) is on its way to Call of Duty: Vaguard and Warzone.

As part of the first massive game update this year, a pack of 10 items inspired by the famous anime transforms operator Daniel Yatsu into Levi Ackerman, wearing the iconic outfit of the Survey Corps.

“This epic collaboration will be officially available on January 20th, approximately one week after a mid-season update to Vanguard and Warzone Pacific“, explains Activision in a press release. In addition to the partnership with Japanese animation, patch It will also bring “a new Operator, a new weapon, additional Zombies content, various bug fixes and much more”.

Levi Ackerman is Coming to CoD as Exclusive Skin for Operator Daniel YatsuSource: Activision/Reproduction

players of vanguardof from Warzone will be able to acquire the Tracer Pack: Attack on the Titans — Levi Edition. Inspired by the leader of the Survey Corps, the Shop Pack will contain 10 items in total, offering “the style and firepower to become a leader among soldiers, just like Levi Ackerman”.

The highlight of the partnership is the skin “Survey Corps”, which leaves Sergeant Daniel of the Hounds of Hell with the look of Captain Levi Ackerman from the anime. The suit can only be equipped by this operator.

The other items, such as the Weapon Blueprint “Titan Piercer”, can be equipped by any operator in the game. Below you can see a list of all items. inspired by Attack on Titan that are coming to CoD: Vanguard and Warzone.

Trace Pack: Attack on the Titans — Levi Edition will have 10 items inspired by Attack on the TitansSource: Activision/Disclosure

Operator Skin: Survey Corps

Weapon Design: Titan Piercer

Finishing Blow: Titan Slayer

Highlight Introduction: Vertical Maneuver

VMY Highlight: Solid Steel

Weapon Project: History

Weapon Design: Curse of Ymir

Weapon Pendant: Secret Keeper

Emblem: Wings of Liberty

Sticker: Hot Potato

According to Activision, the update of the Vanguard will be available for download on January 12 at 2:00 am PT, while the Warzone Pacific can be downloaded from January 13 at 2 am.

The updates prepare both games for “the first full day of mid-season update for Season One”, which will be released on January 14 at 2:00 am PT.