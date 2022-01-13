Audience has confiscated phone and receives a doctor’s appeal; video· TV news

To enter Faustão’s studio at Band, the audience members have their phones confiscated and receive an appeal from a doctor to comply with the sanitary protocols against Covid-19. According to information released this Wednesday (12), caravan drivers go through a series of guidelines before stepping into the program led by Fausto Silva.

“First thing: mask all the time! You’re not going to take off that mask for nothing, please, are you okay?”, implored Leandro Egydio, the Band’s coordinating physician, during a lecture to the audience.

In an interview with Jornal da Band, the doctor explained the reason for the appeal: “This is not only for the Covid-19 virus, but also for the Influenza virus H1N1, H3N2, other circulating viruses. So, the use of a mask is the most important tool we have right now”.

Reporter Giba Smaniotto reinforced that, due to the advancement of the omicron variant and the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, the audience of the attraction was reduced and the broadcaster implemented a system of social distance in the auditorium of the program.

The entry of telephones into the auditorium is prohibited and, at the studio door, participants are inspected by a security guard, who checks compliance with this rule.

“The profile of Fausto’s auditorium is a lively audience, that’s what he asks for. A lively, fun audience that comes here to watch, have fun. attraction audience.

As anticipated by TV news, the audience receives gifts ranging from household appliances to foods such as ham and panettone.

Faustão na Band will air from January 17, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. In the new house, the veteran will have the company of his traditional dancers, his son João Guilherme and journalist Anne Lotterman, who resigned from Jornal Nacional to work with Fausto Silva.

Check out the report: