Australia reaches highest temperature in the history of the country and the Southern Hemisphere

Australia today equaled its highest temperature in history, according to preliminary data subject to review, with Onslow Airport, near the remote town of Onslow, Western Australia, registering 50.7°C. The mark was reached just before 2:30 pm local time on Thursday.

Today’s temperature is the highest in history in the Australian state of Western Australia (WA) and equals the national record of 50.7ºC of Oodnadatta, in the Outback Desert of the state of South Australia (SA), on January 2, 1960.

The 50.7ºC mark is still the highest ever for the Southern Hemisphere and the highest on the planet in January ever measured. In South America, the maximum record officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization is 48.9ºC in Rivadavia, Argentina, on December 11, 1905.

Two other stations in Western Australia recorded highs above 50C on Thursday, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM). Thermometers indicated 50.5ºC in Roebourne and Mardie.

NEW Western Australian maximum temperature record and equal National temperature record*! Onslow reached an unprecedented – 50.7°C which is a WA record and equals Australia’s hottest day set 62 years ago in Oodnadatta SA. *Data not official until quality controlled. pic.twitter.com/VfAg0SPuez — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) January 13, 2022

The Mardie station had already exceeded 50ºC once, on February 19, 1998. With that, of the five highest records of maximum in the history of the country and above 50ºC, three occurred only today. Australia has data since 1910.

The extreme temperatures come at the end of a scorching heat wave in North West Western Australia that marked the week. Incredibly hot winds from Australia’s desert center blew toward the region where record highs were set, in part by atmospheric circulation generated by Tropical Cyclone Tiffany.

Iron ore export hub Karratha, also on the North West coast of the state of Western Australia reached 48.4°C, surpassing its record high of 48.2°C.

Last year was the world’s fifth warmest year on record, according to preliminary readings, and was likely the warmest year on record to date under the presence of a La Niña event in the Pacific.

At the moment, in the Southern Hemisphere, a powerful heat wave brings records and historic marks in Central South America while on the other side of the world, Australia records its record maximum with 50.7ºC.