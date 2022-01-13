Bahia has the option to buy a prominent striker in Copinha



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Undefeated in the group stage and with a quiet triumph in the first knockout, Bahia is guaranteed in the third stage of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup 2022. And one of its highlights is striker Raí Soares.

A 20-year-old player, Raí arrived at Bahia in April 2021, after standing out for Fluminense do Piauí in a game of the Copa do Brasil under-20.

In season, the athlete was hired on loan and has a contract until the end of this month.

However, the bond that brought him on loan to Esquadrão de Aço has a purchase option stipulated at a considerably low value, especially by the club’s standards in 2021.

Bahia can acquire 70% of the economic rights of striker Raí Soares for R$ 350 thousand until the end of January.

After being used in three categories since he arrived at the club (under-20, under-23 and professional), in six different competitions, Bahia was already expected to exercise the right he has in his contract.

With the highlight in Copa São Paulo, and possible looks from other clubs, the expectation is that the acquisition will be confirmed in the coming days.

Serie A experience

Among the players that make up the squad that disputes the Copinha, Raí is the only one who has played professionally with the shirt of Bahia. And it was precisely in a direct duel against relegation, at Arena do Grêmio.

At the time, the coach Dado Cavalcanti had just been fired and the Portuguese Bruno Lopes, who ran the tricolor team in the Brazilian of Aspirants, took over on an interim basis.

One of the first actions taken by the coach was to promote Raí Soares to the professional squad. He was used in the second half against Grêmio, playing for 35 minutes in his first first division game.

Trajectory before arriving at the Squadron

A native of the city of Picos, Raí did his basic training at Fluminense de Teresina. At the club, he played state competitions and appeared for regional and national football through larger tournaments.

In 2020, he played Copinha for the first time. And, in the second semester, he participated in the U-20 Northeast Cup.

At the beginning of 2021, already considered as the base jewel of Fluminense-PI, he was selected in two matches of the professional Piuaiense Championship, in addition to playing in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil under-20.

For having played against Atlético Mineiro, the player was closely evaluated by football manager Júnior Chávare, as the ex-Bahia professional himself revealed during an interview in 2021.

Numbers for Bahia in 2021

In 2021, Rai defended the shirt of Bahia in 22 games, between Baiano under-20, Brazilian under-20, Nordeste under-20, Brasileiro de Aspirantes and Série A.

Of these performances, nine of them were as a starter, without scoring any goals in any of the competitions played. However, he gained experience in higher level tournaments than he was used to playing in Piuaí.

Highlight in the São Paulo 2022 Cup

Raí Soares acts as a left winger in the team directed by Fernando Oliveira and is Bahia’s top scorer in Copinha.

He has demonstrated finishing power inside the penalty area, as well as mobility to dodge defenders.

There are four goals scored in four games in Copinha, appearing in fourth place in the overall score of the competition.

Figueiredo, from Vasco, has six goals; Daniel, from Atlético-GO, and Werik, from Oeste, have five goals.

Won a spot in Copinha by extraordinary rule

Due to the cancellation of the 2021 Copa São Paulo, due to the pandemic scenario in the country, players born in 2001 had lost their last chance to compete in the competition, as they would complete 20 years.

As a form of compensation, the FPF allowed, extraordinarily in 2022, players who will turn 21 this year to play.

This is the case of Raí, an athlete of the 2001 generation, who will turn 21 next October.