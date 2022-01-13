Bahian Empire goes to court for family dispute

Published on 01/12/2022, at 20:53 Reproduction / Ferbasa BNews newsroom

Ferbasa, one of the largest ferroalloys manufacturers in Brazil and the only integrated producer of ferrochrome in the Americas, is the subject of an inheritance fight in the courts. One of the founder’s heirs, José Eduardo de Carvalho, is claiming shares in the company that were donated by his own father, José Carvalho, to the Foundation that bears his name.

The relationship between the heir and the father was never the best and it got worse after the death of Denise, José Eduardo’s sister, in a car accident in 1987, who would be the successor of the founder of the family business, according to the son in the process, even with José Carvalho already starting to transfer the shares to the foundation in the 70s.

Still in the process, José Eduardo de Carvalho claims that the son had access to the tax history and learned about the will of R$ 2 million for the family, after the death of his father in 2015.

company value

Today, Ferbasa is worth R$ 4.5 billion on the stock exchange and 50.1% of the company’s shares belong to the José Carvalho Foundation. Funds such as Blackrock, Kadima, Vanguard, Trigono have minority shares and José Eduardo has no shares.

Even at this time of economic wear and tear caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, including political ones in Brazil, Ferbasa has accumulated, in the last 12 months, a rise of 122%, very close to the historic mark.

Law Suit

José Eduardo had already opened a lawsuit in the year his father died, which is being processed in court in secrecy, and now he has started another, after failing to reach an agreement with the company. The two actions question the transfer of shares to the foundation, asking for their nullity.

For the heir’s lawyers, the lawsuits debate the illegality of the transfer above what the legislation allows, which would be the donation of 50% of the patrimony. They claim that the way in which the shares were transferred demonstrates that there was a “true corporate gymnastics to circumvent the legislation”, since the transfer of shares took place in a fractional way between the subsidiaries Crumita and Jacurici.

The amount discussed in the process is R$ 1.77 billion.

follow him BNews on Google News and get the top highlights of the day first hand.