Ball possession and proposition: Reinforcement speaks in Flu protagonist in 2022

Experienced player, Felipe Melo started training with Fluminense on Tuesday (the squad showed up the day before and he arrived later because he contracted Covid-19 on vacation). In his first press conference, on Wednesday, he told his impressions about the work of coach Abel Braga and what he expects from the team on the field. In the steering wheel’s view, the Tricolor will be different from past seasons. The idea is an offensive and purposeful team.

– What can we expect from Fluminense? We just started. Today we had the work in which we started to understand the work of coach Abel. And we will train to have possession of the ball. The best defense starts there in the attack, right? With our forwards getting high, to have possession of the ball. But of course in football today you will be able to read most teams. Suddenly, you will get a team that plays with three defenders, another that plays with two, each team has a way of playing and its coach to make a momentary reading – he began, complementing:

– We have to be prepared to suffer, yes, when we have to suffer. But, more than suffering, we enjoy football. We are working for this, regardless of the club we play against, the way the club is tactically on the field, we know that we have to play as a big team, play like Fluminense, play upwards, create goalscoring opportunities and from there a solid defense.