Banco Itaú announces millionaire investment in Brazilian Ethereum tokenization fintech

Banco Itaú, one of the main banks in Brazil, announced this Wednesday, 12, announced a millionaire investment in Liqi, blockchain-based asset tokenization startup. according to the ad the contribution of Series A was R$ 27.5 million and was led by Itaú Unibanco’s Corporate Venture Capital fund.

In addition to Itaú, Oliveira Trust, a reference financial company in fund management solutions, also participated and fiduciary services in Brazil and the Honey Island by 4UM fund, created in partnership between Honey Island Capital and 4UM Investimentos.

Liqi highlighted that it intends to use the amount to double the team in six months, with the aim of breaking the paradigm of the traditional financial investment market, with the use of blockchain technology.

For Philippe Schlumpf, who heads Kinea Ventures, as an investment fund for one of the country’s leading banks, investing in Liqi came naturally due to trends in the tokenization and crypto market.

“The market modernization potential is already recognized worldwide and we believe that, with Liqi, we will have the opportunity to accelerate in terms of technological innovation and new product launches”, he said.

Founded in 2021, the startup has two products: Liqi, a broker that has primary offerings of tokens issued by partner companies that can be purchased by investors, and Tokenize, B2B platform that is responsible for the infrastructure for issuing tokens via blockchain, using Ethereum (ETH).

“Since we created Liqi, our mission has been to connect blockchain, tokens and cryptocurrencies to the traditional financial market. We are very happy with this round for having such strategic partners and with youenergy with our business. Liqi now has partners who bring the crypto agenda closer to the regulatory agenda, an important move to make our purpose viable”, Daniel Coquieri, CEO of Liqi.

Founded in 2021, the startup has two products: Liqi, a broker that has primary offerings of tokens issued by partner companies that can be purchased by investors, and Tokenize, B2B platform that is responsible for the infrastructure for issuing tokens via blockchain, using Ethereum (ETH).

liquid

“For 2022, our expectation is to transact 10 billion reais in the issuance of tokens and cryptocurrencies. To this end, we will launch new investor-oriented products on the Liqi platform, such as the opening of the secondary offering, which is investor-to-investor trading, an NFT vertical, in addition to cryptocurrencies and other services that are on our radar.” , highlights Coquieri.

Tokenization is in full expansion in Brazil, so much so that, recently during his closing speech at the webinar “Technologies for issuance and compatibility with existing arrangements”, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, highlighted the potential of the cryptocurrency market. and how it is changing the way money circulates in the digital environment.

According to him, asset tokenization and the launch of digital assets is a reality and it is up to regulators to provide a safe environment for entrepreneurs to propose innovations and for a larger base of citizens to benefit from these technologies.

“No exposure to the uncertainties of an unregulated financial environment,” he said.

In this line of providing a secure environment, for the first time in its history the BC authorized the issuance of tokens, on blockchain, within the national financial system.

The authorization took place within the BC regulatory sandbox and was intended for the company Brasil OTC, one of those selected by the regulator to develop its solution in the regulated environment.

READ MORE