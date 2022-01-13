Banco Pan, Boa Safra and GPS make acquisitions, Dexco approves share buyback, Moura Dubeux operational preview and more news

Thursday’s (13th) corporate news highlights acquisitions made by Banco Pan (BPAN4) and Grupo GPS (GGPS3).

While Dexco (DXCO3) approved the repurchase of up to 20 million shares.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) is carrying out tests for covid-19 and influenza only in critically ill and hospitalized patients.

Check out the highlights:

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Banco Pan (BPAN4) concluded yesterday the acquisition of 80% of the shares of Mobiauto Edition of Advertisements Online, the largest independent digital platform for the sale of vehicles in Brazil. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

GPS (GGPS3) announced yesterday the acquisition of Force Vigilance, through Graber Sistemas de Segurança (a subsidiary of GPS).

Force provides private security services, electronic security systems and facilities services, with a strong presence in Paraná and recorded gross revenue of approximately R$142.5 million in the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Itaú BBA evaluated the movement as positive, highlighting the first acquisition in 2022, the second as part of the M&A guidance for this year, and the eighth since its IPO in April 2021. second to contribute to GPS’s M&A guidance for 2022, which includes gross revenue of R$1.75 billion.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for Grupo GPS, and a target price of R$24.50, compared to Wednesday’s quotation of R$14.73.

Good Harvest (SOJA3)

Boa Safra Sementes (SOJA3) informed that it acquired land in the city of Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, for the construction of a Distribution Center (DC). The initiative is part of the seeding expansion plan announced during the IPO process in April 2021.

The land in Sorriso has 90 thousand m² and is located on the banks of the BR-163 highway. On site, up to 40,000 big bags can be stored in refrigerated positions (1,000 kg each).

According to a statement, CDs like this one will ensure that the processed and treated seeds are stored for longer under ideal temperature and humidity conditions, thus maintaining their high germination capacity.

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3)

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) recorded R$ 182 million in net PSV in 4Q21. In the year, launches totaled R$ 1.1 billion.

Sales over offer (VSO) of launches was 71.9% in the quarter and 67.9% in the year.

Moura Dubeux delivered 3 projects in 4Q21, 1 under the Condominium regime and 2 under the Development regime, totaling a Gross PSV of R$288 million and a Net PSV of R$249 million.

Itaú BBA highlighted the data positively, noting the robust sales velocity of launches of 72% and the addition of general sales value (PSV) of approximately R$1.8 billion to Moura Dubeux’s landbank.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Moura Dubeux, and a target price of R$ 18.00, compared to Wednesday’s quotation of R$ 4.92.

Credit Suisse also maintained its outperform rating for the share, with a target price of R$8.

The bank says Moura Dubeux has posted strong sales figures once again, ending 2021 with record sales volume for a year. Despite a more challenging scenario for the sector, the company managed to deliver an improvement in its sales speed, reinforcing its leadership position in the Northeast region.

Although the market generally has a skeptical view of exposure to cities outside the Southeast region of the country, Credit Suisse has a positive view of Moura Dubeux’s dominance in the Northeast region, as the lack of well-structured competitors can result in poor performance. resilient in the event of a more challenging environment.

Dexco ([ativo=DXCO3)

A Dexco (DXCO3) fará recompra de até 20 milhões de ações no prazo de 18 meses.

Segundo comunicado, a aquisição visa maximizar a geração de valor para o acionista, por meio da administração eficiente da estrutura de capital.

Rede D’or (RDOR3)

A Rede D’Or (RDOR3) comunicou que está realizando exames para covid-19 e influenza apenas em pacientes graves e internados. Nos demais casos, a realização dos testes está temporariamente suspensa.

Segundo comunicado, a suspensão se deve à restrição de insumos no mercado.

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE

Lojas Renner (LREN3)

A Lojas Renner (LREN3) informou que o prazo para exercício do direito de recesso, que teve início em 10 de dezembro de 2021, encerrou-se em 10 de janeiro de 2022.

A varejista comunicou que nenhum acionista optou pelo exercício do direito de recesso.

Dommo ([ativo=DMMO3)

A Dommo (DMMO3) iniciou arbitragem sobre conduta da ANP na 9ª Rodada de Licitações de blocos para a exploração, quanto à seleção de áreas no setor Pará-Maranhão.

Suzano ([ativo=SUZB3])

Suzano (SUZB3) announced yesterday (12) that it will increase hardwood pulp prices in Asia by US$50 a ton for February orders, according to Fastmarkets RISI, the leading global provider of commodity market and industry data. forest base.

Suzano confirmed the information, but did not reveal how high the price of the commodity was.

Lopes Brazil (LPSB3)

Lopes Brasil (LPSB3) informed that Leblon Equities Gestão de Recursos now holds a relevant shareholding of 4.98% or 7,344,600 common shares of the total common shares issued by the company.

Ferbasa (FESA4) informed that it is unaware of the existence of a lawsuit filed recently by José Eduardo Cabral de Carvalho, mentioned in the Valor article. According to the newspaper, the heir overlooked by the founder is claiming shares in the company that were donated by his father to the José Carvalho Foundation.

Ferbasa also reinforced its confidence in the groundlessness of the allegations portrayed by the vehicle.

Itaú (ITUB4) has no plans to bid for Citigroup’s retail banking operations in Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter interviewed by Bloomberg.

Analysts including Morgan Stanley’s Jorge Kuri wrote on Wednesday that Itaú could be a potential stakeholder, and Itaú’s former chairman and now co-chairman Roberto Setubal had said in 2014 that the bank with headquartered in São Paulo would be interested in retail in Mexico. But the situation now for Itaú is different, as are the plans, the people said.

Itaú declined to comment. But in June 2021, during Itaú’s investor day, its president Milton Maluhy said: “Our focus today is to improve the operations we already have. Investing where we already have relevant operations but without a great ambition to grow beyond what we already have today.”

The bank also announced that it had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Ideal Financeira for up to 100% of Ideal’s share capital. The purchase will be carried out in two stages over 5 years.

In the first one, Itaú Unibanco will acquire 50.1% of the capital and voting capital of Ideal, through a primary contribution and the secondary acquisition of shares totaling approximately R$ 650 million, giving it control of the company.

In the second, after 5 years, Itaú Unibanco will be able to exercise the right to purchase the remaining percentage (49.9%) of Ideal’s capital stock.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!