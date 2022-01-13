BBB 22: Globo confirms 3 cases of Covid-19 among new reality show participants

TV Globo confirmed in a statement this Wednesday afternoon (12) that three of the new participants of Big Brother Brasil 2022, already properly confined in a hotel, tested positive for Covid-19.

The program is scheduled to premiere next Monday (17) and should not have these participants on the first day.

According to the broadcaster, they will remain isolated and “when they are released by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”, says the statement.

Globo also said that the new ‘brothers’ are doing well and are being monitored by a medical team. The cases were discovered in the routine of tests carried out by the cast and all participants are vaccinated, a mandatory requirement for participation in the reality show.

List of participants

With just a few days to go before the show starts, expectations are high for this year’s cast. Patrícia Poeta even said on the program ‘Encontro’ that the revelation would take place on Thursday (13).

However, the journalist herself denied the information on this Wednesday’s program (12), claiming there is still no official date for the announcement.

“Two days ago, I was talking to the audience and I said that Thursday the list of participants would be released”, he began, already laughing about the subject.

“I think it was a little expectation, anxiety. We stay there in the hallways talking about it, asking who knows, and I ended up letting it slip, but it wasn’t official, see?”, reiterated the presenter.

In this Wednesday’s statement, Globo only says that the list will be released later this week, without specifying the date.