BBB22 debuts surrounded by care and protocols; check details | BBB22

As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. All of them have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item for participating in the reality show –, they are doing well, they remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. And, even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave isolation. When they are cleared by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game.

As part of the program’s safety protocols, which are constantly being improved, there is also the indefinite suspension of the audience and the presence of family and friends on elimination days, rigorous cleaning of any product that enters the house, monitoring of all people who have access – already extremely restricted – not only to the home, but also to the program’s workplaces, reduced teams, mandatory use of a mask, recurring tests and maintenance of the already conventional 24-hour medical monitoring of BBB participants.

This week the names of the competitors of this year’s edition will be announced and, on the 17th, we will know more details in the premiere program. How will the dynamics of the game be? How will they get into the house? This – and much more – the BBB will tell, as of Monday, after the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’.