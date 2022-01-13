BBB22: Ex-participants reveal EVERYTHING that happens at the hotel during the pre-confinement of reality

It’s no secret that the participants of “Big Brother Brasil” start the period of confinement even before the reality aired… time to leave for the most guarded house in the country?! Some of these secrets were revealed by ex-BBBs to Splash, from UOL.

According to Leka, from “BBB1”, none of those confined can leave the room where they are staying, nor can they speak with hotel staff. “We couldn’t leave the room or communicate with anyone. No cell phone and no access to TV or computer”, remembered. Staff responsible for bringing food trays to rooms are also prohibited from interacting with participants: “They would knock on the door and deliver breakfast. without saying anything”.

During the 24 hours of the day, security guards are in front of the door of each participant’s room. There are no cameras inside the rooms, but the watch is constant. And how does the cleaning service work? “A hotel employee only came to clean and at that time she was a crab mouth. I couldn’t even say hello, there was a security guard from the program with me. The producer brought the meals”, said Cézar Lima, champion of the “BBB 15”.

In some editions of the program, even windows were sealed to prevent the confined from having any kind of visual contact with the outside world. “I was confined for five days, without a cell phone and TV. I meditated, trained, wrote and reflected a lot. The anxiety is great and so is the expectation. I couldn’t wait to get into the house.” scored Mari Gonzalez, from “BBB 20”.

Endurance test?

The pre-confinement serves as a thermometer to assess whether or not those selected from the “BBB” will endure the months of exposure away from friends, family, social networks… in 2015. “Talking about what I lived in the confinement before the ‘BBB’ is a very emotional thing. I can compare this experience to a kind of ‘sudden death’”, declared. Jeez!

But after all, what can be done in the bedroom?

The list of restrictions is long, but luckily, there are some alternatives to end the boredom of confinement. Physical exercise, meditation and reading are permitted acts. In addition, on certain occasions, the production provides hand-picked gym equipment and films for participants to watch on a tablet, locked for any other function. It is also at this time that they receive the clothes they will take home. “It’s a VIP treatment; there comes aesthetic treatment, costume adjustment, they give us clothes, it’s a thousand wonders”, recalled Cézar Lima.

It does not stop there! It is also from inside the hotel that the brothers and sisters record the famous VT’s and photos used during the promotion of the program. In a conversation with Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, former BBB20 Gabi Martins explained how the process works. “To take the photos, it was downstairs in the hotel, so they put on something similar to a burqa – you could see everything checkered – and a headset. [Dentro do quarto] you only listened when the doctor knocked or when they showed you a note to choose what you wanted to eat, just make an appointment”, revealed.

The “BBB 22” is approaching!

For the joy of most Brazilians, the new edition of the “BBB” debuts next Monday (17), under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. The list of participants, both from the group Camarote (famous) and Pipoca (anonymous), will be revealed this Friday (14), throughout the programming of TV Globo. We are counting down the minutes to unravel this mystery!