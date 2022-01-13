BBB22: Globo confirms three cases of Covid-19 among confined participants, and informs how it will proceed; know details

Jeez! This Wednesday (12), TV Globo confirmed three cases of Covid-19 among the participants confined to “Big Brother Brasil“. Without specifying whether they are members of the group “Camarote”, formed by famous people, or “Pipoca”, with anonymous people, the broadcaster reported that everyone is doing well and is being monitored by a medical team.

The names of the participants of the 22nd edition of the reality have not yet been released and the expectation around the confirmed is very high. According to Globo, participants infected with the coronavirus will not be eliminated, instead, they will remain isolated and enter the program “in an innovative way”, after they obtain the result of the negative test.

This is the first time this has happened on the show. According to the broadcaster, all participants are vaccinated, which is a prerequisite to participate in this year’s edition. Still, the production guaranteed that the safety and hygiene protocols of “BBB 22” will be very restrictive and improved throughout the program: “There will be strict sanitization of any product that enters the house, monitoring of all people who have access to the place, as well as the program’s workplaces. The teams are also reduced, have mandatory use of mask and do recurring tests “.

One of the public’s doubts was about the presence of the audience, family and friends on elimination nights. Public participation in person will remain suspended indefinitely.

Check out the full statement:

“Reality show. The gender meaning of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ seems to make more and more sense. Due to the trajectory of the participants, the issues caused by their relationships or the agendas of society, the BBB reaches its 22nd edition with a lot of story to tell and going along with the public through a new moment of the pandemic with the evolution of the new Ômicron variant.

Once again, the reality show debuts surrounded by the care and protocols that made it possible to safely carry out the last two very successful seasons. As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. All of them have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item for participating in the reality show –, they are doing well, they remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. And, even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave isolation. When they are cleared by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game.

As part of the program’s safety protocols, which are constantly being improved, there is also the indefinite suspension of the audience and the presence of family and friends on elimination days, rigorous cleaning of any product that enters the house, monitoring of all people who have access –already extremely restricted– not only to the home, but also to the program’s workplaces, reduced teams, mandatory use of a mask, recurring tests and maintenance of the already conventional 24-hour medical monitoring of BBB participants.

This week the names of the competitors of this year’s edition will be announced and, on the 17th, we will know more details in the premiere program. How will the dynamics of the game be? How will they get into the house? This –and much more– the BBB will tell, as of Monday, after the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’.

‘BBB 22’ has general direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt.”