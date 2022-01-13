BBB22: In a note, Globo confirms that three participants have Covid-19

In a note issued by Rede Globo this Wednesday (12), three participants of Big Brother Brasil tested positive for Covid-19. The reality show, which will premiere on the 17th, routinely tests participants, in addition to requiring all vaccines. According to the broadcaster, people who are infected are doing well and are in isolation, while having medical follow-up.

According to the note, they will remain isolated until it is safe to enter the house. “When they are cleared by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”, said the statement.

Globo also reported that the presence of the audience and family and friends on elimination days remain suspended indefinitely. In addition, standard protocols such as rigorous cleaning of any product that enters the house, monitoring of all people who have access – already extremely restricted – not only to the house, but also to the program’s workplaces, reduced staff, mandatory use of mask and recurring tests will be kept.

