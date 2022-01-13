Beatriz Case: Suffering, disappointment and relief; after 6 years killer is identified

In recent months, Beatriz’s family, along with other people who were sensitive to the case, pressed the Justice for answers.

This Wednesday (12) the State of Pernambuco, the Civil Police and the Scientific Police of Pernambuco announced at a press conference the details on the identification of the killer in the Beatriz Case.

Beatriz Angélica Mota was 7 years old when she was found dead, with 42 stab wounds, during a graduation party at her sister’s school, in Petrolina, in the state of Pernambuco.

The case took place in 2015, and this week, six years later, police released who the killer was.

The little girl would have distanced herself from her parents to drink water and disappeared. The last image of the child was taken at 9:59 pm on December 10, 2015. Minutes later, her body was found behind a closet, with stab wounds, with the murder weapon next to it.

Local expertise and delay in responses

The killer’s DNA was found on the handle of the knife. The material was compared with the genetic material of 125 people, considered suspects. All these samples were collected by experts from Pernambuco from the Instituto de Genética Forense Eduardo Campos, since 2015.

Beatriz’s family started a walk, in December 2021, to draw attention to the case and ask for answers from the police, as they had no new information about the solution of the crime.

There were 712 km covered. Lucinha, the child’s mother, left Petrolina – the crime scene city – on December 5, 2021, bound for Recife. The family arrived at the place on December 28, 2021. The mission was to walk to the Palácio das Princesas, seat of the State Government, to ask for justice for Beatriz.

“No one enters Colégio Auxiliadora without being guided by someone, especially to enter those rooms there. DNA alone is not enough. Confessing is not enough. It has to have more elements. A lot of things need to come together,” said the mother.

Killer is identified

This Tuesday (11), suspect Marcelo da Silva, 40, who had already been arrested for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person since 2017, confessed to being the author of the girl’s death. According to the SDS (Secretariat for Social Defense) of Pernambuco, the crime was not premeditated.

“When there was contact between the killer and the victim, she would have despaired and, therefore, knife blows were given. That would have been the motivation,” said Humberto Freire, secretary of the SDS.

Marcelo Silva said in a statement that he managed to enter the school, where an event was held with more than two thousand people, to “ask for money” and ended up being seen by the girl. He got scared and killed the child.

Marcelo has a history of sexual crime against a minor, according to police, and is in prison for having committed such a crime in 2017.

According to the Secretariat, the profile of the accused was entered into the state gene bank only in 2019.

“For us to have a positive confrontation, we need to have the genetic profile of the trace and the person. From this refinement in the bank, this first indicator emerged, several other analyzes are necessary to prove it”, justified the secretary.

“Confessing for me is not enough. It needs more elements, a lot of things need to fall into place. One thing is for sure: I am asking God a lot for it to be him, so that we can have peace, so that Beatriz has a fair investigation and that the murderer pays for this barbarism”, concluded Lucinha, very emotional, in a live. on the Internet.

Check out the full video: