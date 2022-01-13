Beatriz case: suspect and motivation are presented, but some details have not yet been clarified

Six years after the murder of 7-year-old girl Beatriz Angélica Mota, the Pernambuco Social Defense Department (SDS-PE) presented details about the main suspect in the crime, identified by the Scientific Police after the DNA found on the crime knife hit with Marcelo da Silva, 40, who is in prison for other crimes. However, even after the press conference, doubts remained in the air and opened the door for criticism from the child’s family to the conduct of police work.

The case is not clarified and investigations continue. After being informed by the Civil Police about the identification of the suspect, the Public Ministry of Pernambuco (MPPE) requested immediate measures to ensure that the suspect was heard, the protection of his physical integrity and the carrying out of new complementary investigations.

Collective of the Civil Police to announce the arrest of the suspect in the case of the girl Beatriz who died six years ago in Petrolina. In the photo, Ângela Cruz, from the Public Ministry. – BRUNO CAMPOS/JC IMAGE

The information was detailed by the prosecutor Ângela Cruz, coordinator of the Special Joint Action Group (GACE). To the press, after the press conference, she said that she could not detail which new steps were requested from the police so as not to interfere with the investigations. However, cross-examinations must be carried out, the timing of the facts opposing what was put by the suspect in the deposition, and the return of some witnesses to testify, since there is now the profile of the suspect.

The girl was killed on December 10, 2015, when she was attending her sister’s graduation at Colégio Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora. She left her parents’ side to drink water and disappeared. Her body was found inside a sports equipment warehouse at the institution with a knife stuck in the abdomen region and injuries to the chest, upper and lower limbs. To the task force created to investigate the case, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“As soon as we learned that a suspect had been identified by the genetic profile, which is relevant technical evidence, we contacted the delegates responsible for the investigation. Delegates recorded the man’s testimony, to which we have already had access. returning the investigation to the Civil Police, so that more information can be gathered. We know that the police will carry out the required work in a responsible manner, focusing on the investigation of the facts. And upon receiving the final investigation report, the MPPE will analyze the investigation and present , in due time, its manifestation”, highlighted Ângela Cruz.

The GACE is analyzing the 24 volumes of the police investigation in order to understand not only the crime, but also the related circumstances, based on scientific evidence that allows the criminal prosecution and an eventual conviction before the Jury Court.

Motivation

All possibilities were explored in the investigation, we have the alleged motivation in line with the dynamics of the facts, that when the killer had contact with the victim, the victim would have despaired and, therefore, suffered knife blows. This is the alleged motive.

Humberto Freire, Secretary of Social Defense of Pernambuco.

But why was the girl killed? No one knows for sure. At the press conference, Pernambuco’s Secretary of Social Defense, Humberto Freire, said that Beatriz Mota’s death occurred after a random choice of the alleged killer, who was looking for money to leave the country town, in which he was temporarily.

According to Humberto, the man claims, in his confession, that he came into contact with the girl, she would have despaired and was “silenced” with knife blows.

Collective of the Civil Police to announce the arrest of the suspect in the case of Beatriz, who died six years ago in Petrolina. In the photo, Humberto Freire, Secretary of Social Defense of Pernambuco. – BRUNO CAMPOS/JC IMAGE

Was there an attempt to commit a sexual crime against the child? The secretary also did not clarify. Humberto said that the suspect has a history and has been in prison since 2017 for sexual crime against a minor, but he did not say whether the “contact” with the girl Beatriz was for that purpose.

“The accused has a history of sexual crime against a minor, he is arrested for a crime of this nature in 2017. During his interrogation, he mentions that he transited the place, had contact with some people and when he had contact with the victim, after a brief contact, he talked , she would have been scared, desperate; and the motivation was to silence her, because (he) was worried that there would be a setback,” Freire said.

How could the man have taken the girl to another location in the school and how did he leave the institution without anyone noticing? This information was not detailed at the press conference. “He left on his own,” Freire said. “There is no indication of other participation in the authorship, it was the victim’s choice, according to the investigation and the confession, at random, that he was transiting and, due to despair, he informs that he decided to silence her. There is no indication of a plot at the behest of anyone,” he added.

Suspect

Also according to the secretary, the man, who is now identified as the author of the crime, prisoner Marcelo da Silva, 40, entered the school in search of money. The man has already been arrested at least three times for crime against property and rape of a vulnerable person.

At the press conference, it was not stated whether he entered the place to rob people or steal objects. The secretary said only that he was looking for money to leave Petrolina and entered the place because there were many people and valuables. Why was he in Petrolina? Not informed.

Videos released by police in recent years showed the suspect hanging around the school around 8:30 pm until 9:39 pm, when he manages to enter. The mother of the girl Beatriz, Lucinha Mota, asks for clarification about the entrance to the educational institution, she says that there were people controlling the entrance and wants to know if there was any facilitation for the suspect to enter the place.

“He said that at some point he had difficulty, but he managed to access the area and circulated. The images themselves reveal this dynamic, culminating in having contacts with the victim at the moment when, after this brief conversation, (stabbed her) to silence her. after this scare, this action of hers”, commented the secretary of Social Defense on the matter.

The number of stab wounds was different from what was reported. Instead of 42 perforations, there were ten, according to the secretary. According to him, there are records of 42 photographs of different positions of the perforations, which, in fact, were totaled in ten. “It is normal in reports of this nature”, he pondered.

In 2019, Marcelo da Silva had genetic material collected for insertion into the state’s genetic bank. In 2021, police began monitoring him, along with 124 other convicts from the prison system, after a refinement of the genetic data and improvement of material found on the knife.

At the press conference, the secretary was asked about the delay in locating Marcelo, as he already had a history of crime against a minor and had the genetic material in the database since 2019, being among the suspects. He explained that, last year, the first indication appeared that pointed to Marcelo’s DNA as being the same found on the knife and, from that, further analyzes were necessary to prove it.

“If it arrived (to the suspect), but it needed to arrive with quality in the evidence to be included in the records. After six years, at no time did the police and forensics stop. investigations, from the point of view of the police, other analyzes continued on the image, improvement of the genetic profile, and it has been happening since 2015”, he said. “It was a work from the moment when the trace was possible to compare with possible profiles and it has been happening until we reach this proof with failures, new exams”, he added.

Chronology

The exact time that the suspect spent with the victim was not reported, but the secretary explains that in the available videographic material it is possible to make a chronology.

“The dynamics of the facts were studied second by second, from the moment he was out, in other videographic materials, figures, images of no change in quality, but they can bring the second by second”, he said.

Images

During the process, an outsourced employee of the school, Alisson Henrique de Carvalho Cunha, was arrested for erasing images from the school’s security cameras, hindering investigations. According to SDS, the material was completely recovered. Secretary Humberto explained that there is a separate inquiry about the images that involves three people and is in the MPPE.

Participating in the press conference were the Secretary of Social Defense, Humberto Freire; the head of the Civil Police, Nehemias Falcão; the coordinator of the Support Center for Prosecutors (Caop Criminal), Ângela Cruz; and the general manager of the Scientific Police, Fernando Benevides, who took office this month. The delegates who were part of the task force created in 2019 to investigate the case did not participate in the interview.