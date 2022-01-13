BeFly buys Queensberry | Market

PANROTAS / Emerson Souza Marcelo Cohen

After announcing the purchase of Flytour, one of the icons of Brazilian tourism, and of some technology companies, Marcelo Cohen decided to invest in high-end travel and closed a deal with Queensberry. The operator of Martin Jensen, which is in the process of judicial recovery, approved by creditors last year, is now a company of the BeFly holding (a joint venture of the Belvitur and Flytour groups).

According to a statement from BeFly, the acquisition involves only the entrepreneur’s resources. “With the purchase, the group reinforces the strategy of a more robust plan for the sector, with the focus on becoming the largest tourism platform in the country”, said Marcelo Cohen. Martin Jensen will remain with the company and continue to lead the business.

The interest in Queensberry is due to the brand’s reputation in the market, especially in the luxury and personalized products niche. In addition to the entrepreneur, he believes in the growth of the luxury market. “Despite the crisis, the luxury market continues to grow and, according to a study on luxury carried out by Consulting Euromonitor International, it should move R$ 29 billion in 2023”.

HISTORIC

Queensberry Viagens was founded in 1971, in London, with the aim of organizing trips for Brazilian tourists visiting the United Kingdom. Over time, the company also began to operate in other European countries. Ten years later, in order to get closer to its customers, it moved its headquarters to São Paulo. From then on, it started to offer itineraries to the whole world, becoming a reference in luxury tourism in Brazil due to the high quality of its itineraries and services.

In 2002, Queensberry launched its group travel program, called GBM – Grupos Brasileiros no Mundo. An immediate success, it soon became the market leader in the high-quality group segment and is still a reference in this style of travel.

Today, Queensberry takes Brazilians to every continent on the planet, with itineraries that cater to the most different styles of travel. Over these 50 years of success, Queensberry has been awarded several times as the best luxury tourism operator in Brazil by publications and industry players, such as the Melhores do Turismo PANROTAS ELO.

RECOVERY

The merger of the companies will give Queensberry a financial boost to continue with its recovery plan, for suppliers and creditors and to continue with its normal operation with customers. In addition, the acquisition brings product diversification to BeFly.

The negotiation began last year, but as it involved approvals by the operators of the operator’s recovery, it took a while to materialize. Martin Jensen’s operator is one of the most respected in the market and even in the process of judicial recovery, it maintained the loyalty of customers and travel agents. Queensberry was also known for its work with groups of Brazilians abroad and for its specialists in customer service and high-end agencies.