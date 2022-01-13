Before Murilo, Barros tried to take Flamengo’s reserve defender; business was snitched on by journalist

Flamengo’s board, however, assured Anderson Barros that he would not like to release the athlete for the 2022 season.

Palmeiras announced this Wednesday morning (12) the hiring of defender Murilo, 24 years old. The defender passed exams at the Football Academy and signed a 4-year contract. To keep the player, Palestra won the competition with Flamengo and Tigres de México. In addition, Leila Pereira disbursed about 14 million to remove the athlete from Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia.

However, before repatriating the Brazilian, Verdão had negotiations well underway with Valber Huerta, from the Universidad de Chile, who just didn’t sign with the current two-time champion of America because he didn’t pass the exams. Salcedo also arrived to open conversations with director Anderson Barros, but did not advance due to the salaries he receives at Tigres.

Who was also in the sights of Palmeiras was defender Léo Pereira do Flamengo. According to the reporter Venê Casagrande, Anderson Barros called Marcos Braz to find out if there would be a possibility of taking the red-black defender to the Football Academy. However, the director of the Libertadores runner-up explained that a deal would not be easy and so the negotiations did not advance.

It is worth remembering that in the last few hours, Léo Pereira received a proposal from Cruz-Azul, from Mexico, however, Marcos Braz once again rejected it. Without the Flamengo defender, but with Murilo, Abel Ferreira will have defenders Gustavo Gómez, Renan, Luan, Michel and Kuscevic at his disposal; the steering wheel Jailson can also act in the sector if necessary.