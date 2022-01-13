Betty White’s death was caused by a stroke suffered 6 days earlier

Actress and comedian Betty White died of a stroke six days before her death on December 31, aged 99, according to her death certificate. The beloved actress of “The Supergirls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” died at her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles (USA), as a result of a stroke on December 25, the medical term for a stroke. , according to the Los Angeles County death certificate. The cause was provided by White’s physician, as is typical in such cases.

She was cremated and her remains delivered Friday to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White’s advanced health care directive. Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and longtime friend, who first confirmed his death to the Associated Press, said he was staying close to his Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

White, whose comedic skills and charm for anything made her a mainstay of television for more than 60 years, died less than three weeks short of her 100th birthday. The actress was celebrated by several generations of fans. President Joe Biden, comedian Mel Brooks and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to Betty White after her death.