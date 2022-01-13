Biden accuses Republicans of restricting access to the vote and says he’s ‘tired of being quiet’ – 01/11/2022 – World

Joe Biden seems to have left in 2021 the conciliatory posture that he had been printing to his term, with the search for dialogue with Republicans to resolve conflicts. More assertive, the president of the United States again spoke harshly this Tuesday (11), with direct attacks on his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the warning that the opposition would be putting the country’s democracy in danger.

Biden took advantage of a speech in Atlanta to make an emphatic defense of access to the vote, criticizing the Republican Party for its support for state laws that restrict this right. He also repeated that the invasion of the Capitol a year ago was spurred on by a “defeated former president.”

“For Georgia Republicans, it’s a problem to have too many people voting. Republicans want the voters’ will to be a mere suggestion. The battle for America’s soul is not over,” he said in an impassioned tone. “I’ve been having close conversations with congressmen for the past two months. But I’m tired of keeping quiet.”

As a solution, the Democrat defends the approval of two laws that aim to expand access to the vote, which are being processed in Congress and can be analyzed later this month. The Freedom to Vote Act provides for standardizing procedures such as voter registration, voting by mail, access to locations with ballot boxes and control of campaign donations — today, each state sets its own rules.

The other proposal, dubbed the John Lewis Act, proposes to facilitate access for blacks, Latinos and other groups historically excluded from elections in some US states, especially in the South, and provides for punishments for local governments that insist on restrictive measures. “In the coming days, when these bills are put to a vote, there will be a turning point in this nation. Are we going to choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice?” Biden said.

“I know where I stand. I will not give in or hesitate. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against foreign and domestic enemies. And the question is, where will the institutions of the Senate be?”

In recent months, at least 19 states where there is a Republican majority in the legislature have passed additional restrictions on voting. The president called this wave “Jim Crow 2.0”, in reference to the measures taken after the slaves were freed to prevent blacks from having basic rights and to establish that they lived segregated and distant from politics.

Jim Crow laws have been adopted especially in southern states such as Georgia — not coincidentally, where Biden decided to deliver this Tuesday’s speech. Before the speech, he and his deputy, Kamala Harris, met with family members of Martin Luther King (1910-1968) and laid flowers at the activist’s grave.

“I ask every elect in America, ‘Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace [ex-governador do Alabama]? On the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor [ex-chefe de polícia]?” he asked, comparing the leaders of the struggle for black civil rights and two officials from the 1960s who fought the protests of the time.

Wallace and Connor were both Democrats, which meant that the quotes were read as a criticism of party members who are reluctant to embark on the Biden movement.

In another sign of disunity, some leaders in the Georgia voter access campaign decided not to attend the presidential event. “We don’t need more speeches and platitudes. We need action, and immediately,” said the Rev. James Woodall, former president of the Georgia section of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). “We did our part. We fought, we organized, we voted. And now it’s time for the president and vice-president to do theirs. Enough with the niceties.”

One of the absentees was Democratic State Representative Stacey Abrams, who spearheaded a major voter registration drive that helped Biden win the state’s 2020 election. scheduling problem — but added that the two “are on the same page and all is well.”

The two federal laws under debate are barred in Congress due to resistance from Republicans. To break the deadlock, Biden again pressed for changes in the rules of the so-called “filibuster”, a procedure that allows blocking the process of measures. According to him, those who are in the minority can ask for a debate in the plenary of a certain project under analysis, postponing the vote indefinitely, since the discussion can only be closed with the support of 60 of the 100 senators. Today, the Democrats are hostage to the measure, as they have 50 legislators – the majority is guaranteed by the tie-breaking vote of the vice president.

“The Constitution does not empower a minority to unilaterally block legislation,” Kamala said on Tuesday. She also argued that restrictions on voting cannot become normal.

To change the filibuster rules, Biden will need consensus within his own party. Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who represented the main obstacle to the approval of a trillion-dollar social investment package, have been positioning themselves against the proposal. “Completely taking away the opportunity for the minority to participate is simply not who we are,” Manchin said Tuesday.

One of their arguments is that, in the future, Democrats will eventually revert to being a minority at some point, and then they will have less power to block Republican projects. Thus, one way out would be not to end the rule altogether, but to prevent its use in specific cases, such as questions about voting rights.

Biden and Democrats want to pass more weighty legislation before the November elections, when Congress will be renewed. Because the party has narrow majorities in the House and Senate, they can be lost even if Republicans have a small advantage at the polls.

With almost a year in office, the president has come from months of difficulty. Its approval dropped in the second half of 2021, after the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and has since hovered around 43%. In the midst of high inflation, it approved a package of investments in infrastructure in November, but was unable to get another plan out of paper for social and environmental spending, called BBB (Build Back Better).

The new strategy includes starting 2022 leaving the BBB in the background and giving prominence to the defense of access to the vote — and changing the tone of its speeches. On January 6, the day the Capitol invasion turned one year old, Biden had already used a more aggressive tone and made direct attacks on Trump.

“The former president created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. And he did so because he sees his interests as more important than the interests of America. His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy and Constitution. He cannot accept that he lost”, he said, on Thursday (6).

It is as if Biden put aside attempts to seek conciliation and to pretend that Trump does not exist. Although banned from the main social networks, the former president continues to be heard by more conservative media, such as Fox News, and recent polls show that he remains the main figure in the Republican Party. The laws restricting access to vote are part of a party’s search for trying to avoid further defeats at the polls.

The measures adopted do not prohibit people from voting, but make it difficult. The list of tactics includes requiring specific documents, creating obstacles to voter registration, restricting postal voting, and reducing polling places and their hours of operation so long lines discourage participation.

Another practice is called “gerrymandering”, a redesign of constituencies to favor one party. In the US, generally, each district elects only one candidate. Thus, Republicans seek to alter the electoral map to their advantage, concentrating Democratic voters in fewer areas.

Human rights activists and Democrats point out that these measures mainly affect groups like blacks and Latinos, who tend to vote less Republican. “When black and Latino Americans are forced to wait in line for hours to vote, when voting on Sundays is withdrawn, our democracy is devalued. These laws attack the stench left behind by racist practices and must be passed,” says Ben Olinsky, an expert. in governance from the think tank Center for American Progress.

On the other hand, Republicans and part of the Conservatives defend that the electoral rules continue to be defined by the states. They say the laws under debate will facilitate fraud. “The HR-4 [Lei John Lewis] It is a leftist initiative designed to remove electoral safeguards and pave the way for cheaters to manipulate elections.”

Changes under debate

Freedom to Vote Act

Status: presented in the Senate in September, awaiting vote, barred by the ‘filibuster’.

It will require the 50 states to standardize electoral rules, such as:

Allow early access for at least two weeks prior to the election, including evening and weekend hours. Election Day would become a national holiday.

Expand mail-in voting to all voters, with online ordering.

Facilitate the registration of voters, who can be registered automatically from lists such as those of drivers registered with the traffic departments.

Standardize the way voters are identified at the time of voting, allowing the use of several possible documents.

It increases penalties for actions that seek to intimidate voters into not voting.

It authorizes ex-detainees to vote.

Determines to install more polling stations, so queues on polling day do not take longer than 30 minutes.

It extends the protection of electoral officials against possible removal from office for partisan reasons.

Increases penalties for banknote fraud.

It prohibits “gerrymandering” (redesigning electoral districts for partisan purposes) and sets clear criteria for such changes.

It increases enforcement over electoral donations: anyone who gives more than US$ 10,000 will need to be publicly identified.

It will bring resources to modernize old voting systems, which will have to generate paper records.

John Lewis Act to advance the right to vote

Status: approved in the House in August 2021, awaiting a vote in the Senate

It proposes measures to facilitate the access of blacks, Latinos and other groups historically excluded from elections in some US states, especially in the South, and foresees punishments for local governments that insist on these practices.

Changes to the ‘filibuster’ rules

Bill still needs to be presented.