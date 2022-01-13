https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/sancoes-de-biden-contra-a-coreia-do-norte-apos-testes-de-misseis-atingem-empresa-russa-21010282.html

Biden sanctions North Korea after missile tests hit Russian company

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed some sanctions on North Korea’s weapons program, after a series of missile launches… 13.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-13T00:35-0300

The US Treasury said the measures are aimed at preventing the advancement of North Korea’s programs and attempts to proliferate weapons technologies. of goods for the Russian and Chinese programs. The United States has also proposed that five of these individuals also be included on the UN Security Council’s “black list”, although a consensus from the North Korean sanctions committee is still required, A North Korean citizen based in Vladivostok, Russia, Choe Myong Hon is accused of providing Russian “telecommunications-related equipment” to the sanctioned Second North Korean Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS) by the US in 2010.Four North Koreans based in China were also punished for allegedly purchasing alloy steel, software, chemicals and other goods in the service of the program. The Treasury Department said the sanctions followed six North Korean ballistic missile launches since September, each of which violated UN Security Council resolutions. Finance Director Brian Nelson said the measures were aimed at “North Korea’s continued use of overseas representatives to illegally acquire weapons goods.” The State Department alleges that North Korean Choe Myong Hyon, Russian Roman Anatolyevich Alar, and the Russian company Parsek LLC are involved in “activities or transactions that have materially contributed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery”.

Onhepa Putin is guilty who wants to negotiate or talks with Biden. This American president only understands the language of confrontation if possible use of nuclear weapons. I believe Russia doesn’t lose as much if there is nuclear destruction because it doesn’t have big cities like New York or Berlin. West needs nuclear war 0

j_delgas The war started a few years ago with the creation of this animal. Zionists don’t waste time on weapons other than to keep the Zionist factories running. Now they’ve made a more destructive weapon (a virus) that no one can control but them. They didn’t pay more money to NATO so take this animal and buy the vaccines kkkk There is only one people on this planet capable of such atrocity. 0

