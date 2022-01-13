Biden to meet with Democratic senators to discuss voting rights reform – 01/12/2022

WASHINGTON, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights reform and a change to House rules to circumvent opposition. republican.

Biden will attend the Democratic Senate luncheon to discuss the “urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote,” the White House said. The president “will re-emphasize for this it is necessary to change the rules of the Senate, in order for the institution to work again”, he added.

In a speech yesterday in Atlanta, Biden called for breaking the Senate’s qualified majority rule so that Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reform, which he called crucial to saving American democracy.

The US vice president, Kamala Harris, had already warned that one should not be “complacent” or “complicit” in the face of electoral reforms approved or planned in several conservative states in the south of the United States.

Civil rights associations say these reforms complicate access to the polls for minorities, considered more Democrat-friendly, and increase local officials’ control over voting operations.

To counterbalance these reforms, Democrats want to pass two bills that harmonize voting rights in the United States. But they run into a Senate rule that requires 60 votes out of 100.

The Republican Party, under the strong influence of former President Donald Trump, who accuses without proof that there was fraud in the last presidential elections, rejects the reform as a whole. “Yesterday’s speech by the president was incorrect and incoherent. It is pure demagoguery”, criticized this Wednesday the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

Biden’s goal at tomorrow’s luncheon will be to convince two skeptical Democrats, like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, whose support is needed to win unanimity.

