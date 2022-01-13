Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Rise After Change in Fed Plans

After constant declines in recent days, when it reached the lowest value since September last year, the Bitcoin price showed a significant increase this Wednesday (12). The same happened with Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu and several others cryptocurrencies.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, the main digital currency was traded earlier in the day at US$ 42,809, equivalent to R$ 239.1 thousand at the current price, representing an appreciation of 1.8%. THE Ethereum rose even more (4.2%), reaching US$ 3,256 (R$ 18.1 thousand).

It is also worth mentioning the increases in Solana (8.4%), Luna (8.7%), Polkadot (9.6%) and Shiba Inu (12.7%), a movement that drew attention, due to the scenario of devaluation of the first days of the year. Apparently, the improvement is linked to the change in plans of the Federal Reserve (FED), announced on Tuesday (11).

Bitcoin price rose to $42,809 on Wednesday.Source: Pexels

Directors of the Central Bank of the United States said they did not have a date to raise interest rates, contrary to what had been said previously, with the increase in rates starting in March. This plan was pointed out as one of the main motivators for the cryptocurrencies fall in the first week of January.

New record in 2022?

Still in 2022, the price of Bitcoin can almost double the value registered in the first days of the year, reaching a mark close to US$ 75 thousand (R$ 416 thousand). The forecast was made by the CEO of the SEBA bank Guido Buehler, in an interview with CNBC.

According to the Swiss bank executive, the institution’s internal valuation models indicate a large appreciation of the main cryptocurrency in the coming months, with the price ranging from $50,000 to $75,000. However, Buehler stressed that the volatility of the crypto asset will remain high.

If the mark foreseen by him is reached, the digital currency will break the all-time record set last November, when it traded for around $69,000.