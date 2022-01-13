Bitcoin rises and touches $ 44,000, Cardano advances and Shiba Inu jumps 16% on Robinhood listing rumor

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to rise this Thursday (13), advancing more than 2% and touching the $44,000 mark, its highest level in a week, after losing as much as $40,000 in last days.

The recovery in prices began on Tuesday, after the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, said that the monetary authority is carefully watching the increase in inflation and that the Fed will not measure efforts to combat the rise in prices.

Do you want to learn how to invest in crypto assets for free, in a practical and smart way? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

But the biggest boost in price came on Wednesday, after a US Department of Labor report showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the country’s main inflation data, rose to an annual rate of 7% in December, the highest since the early 1980s.

Despite the strong numbers, there was fear in the market that inflation could be even higher, which would have increased pressure on the Fed to act more aggressively on the economy. The data, combined with Powell’s speech, helped alleviate some of the market tension that has been building up since last year with the expectation that the Fed will reduce asset purchases and raise interest rates in 2022.

“The market reaction to this new data can be a bit confusing as we see crypto markets taking a victory lap,” wrote Mati Greenspan, founder of cryptocurrency and exchange analytics firm Quantum Economics, in a report. “This time, though, investors seem much more relaxed about the Fed.”

Bitcoin’s rally also pulled altcoins, which have shown strong recovery since yesterday. Among the highlights, Cardano (ADA) is up sharply after exchange Coinbase restarted withdrawals from the cryptocurrency after problems faced last week that sent prices plummeting as low as $1.11.

Another crypto that draws attention is Shiba inu (SHIB), which has shot up 16% amid rumors of a listing on the Robinhood platform. Asset prices reached $0.00003 overnight, before a correction in the following hours. The company has yet to confirm the listing.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 43,799.17 +2.49% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,358.57 +3.32% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 484.96 +4.23% Solana (SOL) US$ 151.61 +6.92% Cardano (ADA) $1.30 +4.96%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.3583 +13.84% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00003218 +12.90% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.1734 +12.56% Oasis Network (ROSE) US$ 0.5111 +12.54% Candles (VLX) US$ 0.3787 +10.29%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Algorand (SOMETHING) $1.45 -2.20% Waves (WAVES) $14.61 -1.58% Ravencoin (RVN) US$ 0.1015 -0.73% Internet Computer (ICP) $33.97 -0.70% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.17 -0.24%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 45.60 +2.37% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 58.10 +1.71% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 56.15 +3.59% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.45 +1.98% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.70 +3.78%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (13):

BSN should launch NFT support platform

The China-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) will launch an infrastructure later this month to support NFTs that have no ties to cryptocurrencies, which are banned in the country, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the publication that non-fungible tokens “have no legal issue in China” as long as they have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies.

BSN’s infrastructure provides application programming interfaces for companies and individuals, allowing them to build their own websites or applications to manage NFTs. Only Chinese Yuan can be used for purchases and service fees.

Visa joins ConsenSys to link CBDCs and traditional marketplace

Payments giant Visa has teamed up with ConsenSys, the creator of the popular MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet, to help central bank digital currency networks (CBDCs) bridge the gap with traditional financial institutions.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Customers will be able to use their CBDC-linked Visa card or digital wallet anywhere Visa is accepted globally, said Catherine Gu, head of CBDC at Visa.

“If successful, CBDCs could expand access to financial services and make government disbursements more efficient, targeted and secure – this is an attractive proposition for policymakers,” Gu said.

Pakistan wants to ban cryptocurrencies

Pakistan’s government, along with the country’s central bank, wants to ban the use of cryptocurrencies, according to reports from local newspapers citing a document filed with a provincial court.

The document was compiled by a committee led by Sima Kamil, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Other members included representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan (FIA).

This is the first time that the central bank has presented a clear position on the topic, and in 2018, the SBP issued a circular banning banks from trading with cryptocurrency exchanges.

“This indicates that, unlike in the past, this is a policy move that has greater consensus and coordination,” said Ali Farid Khwaja, a partner at Oxford Frontier Capital and chairman of KTrade KASB Securities, a stockbroker in the country. “The SBP-led report was accompanied by a coordinated crackdown on P2P network and illegal cryptocurrency operators by the FIA ​​and also by warning letters issued by the SECP.”

Do you want to learn how to invest in crypto assets for free, in a practical and smart way? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch