Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies are plummeting; understand the reasons

In the last two months, bitcoins have been falling. The negative performance comes negatively impacting the digital assets of companies in the blockchain sector. With the exception of Coinbase exchange papers, much of it saw reductions above the digital currency.

According to data from CoinDesk, bitcoin has lost nearly 40% in value — since hitting all-time highs of approximately $69,000 on Nov.

The reason for the devaluation was the Federal Reserve change of stance (Fed, the Central Bank of the United States). The institution started to have a more “hawkish” posture, with trend of rising interest rates. In the same period, Coinbase dropped 36%.

According to data from the TradingView charting platform, the shares of North American miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings and Bit Digital all fell by more than 50% each in the period.

Reason for the drop in crypto market shares

According to CoinDesk, the decrease in crypto market share price could be resulting from the decrease in the interest of institutions in the sector. This was out of concern amid rising Federal Reserve rates.

The decrease also points out that investing in bitcoin remains a safer way to expose yourself to cryptocurrency.

Despite that, even if the bitcoin be seen as digital gold by the market, still an emerging technology. In view of this, the digital currency and the papers in this segment become sensitive to monetary tightening.

To CoinDesk, value investor and CEO of companies Digital Assets Data and BrightScope, Mike Alfred, says that “some institutions use crypto market shares as a proxy (representation) for the cryptocurrency itself”.

According to him, for hedge funds, it’s easier to buy Coinbase than to have bitcoin directly for several reasons. One possible explanation for Coinbase’s relative strength is that the exchange’s revenue is related to bitcoin’s price volatility — not its value trajectory.

The investor community has come to see Coinbase as a value stock rather than a growth role. Value stocks are those that are traded below their value.

Recent performance of alternative cryptocurrencies to bitcoins

This Tuesday (11), altcoins went through a moment of devaluation. At 7:15 am, ethereum was down 1%. The solana was down 3.5%. Cardano showed a decrease of 1.5%.

On the other hand, the binance coin appreciated by 2.9%. Bitcoin, the main cryptocurrency on the market, rose 0.6% in the period.

Altcoin declines come in the face of a negative market perception — in which traders avoid riskier assets, seeking refuge in dollar-pegged stablecoins.