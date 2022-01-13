Black hole at the center of the Milky Way is unpredictable, study shows

posted on 01/12/2022 11:59 / updated on 01/12/2022 12:06



(credit: Galactic Center Merges All Swift)

An international team of researchers, led by University of Amsterdam graduate student Alexis Andrés, has discovered that the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, our galaxy, Sagittarius A*, glows irregularly from day to day and over time. . This glow is formed by the emission of Gamma rays.

The team analyzed 15-year data to come to the conclusion. The research started in 2019 and the result of the analysis will be published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

When analyzing the data collected by the satellite of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, of the American Special Agency (NASA), the scientists were not able to determine a pattern for the emissions. According to the analysis, the black hole had a high activity between 2006 and 2008, with a sharp drop in the next four years and a return of activity in 2012.

Now, the scientists expect to find out in the next five years whether this variation is due to the passage of gas clouds or stars, or if there is some other explanation.

Black holes are a region of space in which the gravitational field is so intense that no particles can escape from within it.