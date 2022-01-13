Bob Falkenburg, founder of Bob’s and tennis idol, dies at 95

Bob Falkenburg, tennis player inductee into the Tennis Hall of Fame who won the Wimbledon tournament in an exciting turnaround in the fifth set, as well as two grand slam male duo, and then began a second career as the entrepreneur who took fast-food outlets to South America, died on Thursday, 6, at home in Santa Ynez, California. He was 95 years old.

His death was confirmed to the Associated Press by his daughter, Claudia.

Falkenburg entered the rankings of the top ten American tennis players at age 17 and remained in that elite category for the next five years.

His famous feat came at Wimbledon in 1948, when he held off three match points from Australia’s John Bromwich. Relying on powerful backhands and a strong serve, he managed to turn the score around and won his only singles championship in a Grand Slam. A year later, Falkenburg won the first two sets against Bromwich in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but the Australian won the last three.

Alongside Don McNeill, he won the men’s doubles championship at the US Nationals (currently known as US Open) in Forest Hills in 1944 and with Jack Kramer, the Wimbledon doubles in 1947.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame, to which Falkenburg was inducted in 1974, called him a “thinking player, who took calculated risks when others might not.”

“He was confident that his powerful serve would not fail and that his net offensives would lead to victories,” the museum said.

Falkenburg’s brother Tom and sister Jinx Falkenburg competed in the US Nationals. But Jinx was best known for her career in the entertainment industry. She was a model and film actress, but later, in partnership with her husband and manager, Tex McCrary, she hosted the popular radio and TV talk show “Tex and Jinx”.

Bob’s Home

Bob Falkenburg participated in his last Grand Slam tournament in 1955, after moving to Brazil with his wife, Lourdes Mayrink Veiga Machado, a Brazilian he married in 1947. He played for Brazil in the 1954 and 1955 Davis Cups.

According to the Tennis Hall of Fame, Falkenburg once recalled how on one of his trips from the United States to Brazil he was “upset about not being able to find a hamburger or decent milkshake.”

He founded the first fast-food and ice cream shop in South America in 1952, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, and named it Bob’s. His mini-chain had about a dozen establishments when the Falkenburgs, who had moved back to Southern California in the 1970s, sold Bob’s to Libby, run by Nestlé, in 1974. Since then, Bob’s has had several owners and has expanded into more than a thousand points of sale in Brazil and South America.

Robert Falkenburg was born on January 29, 1926, in Manhattan, and grew up in Los Angeles. His father, Eugene, an engineer, and mother, Marguerite (Crooks) Falkenburg, participated in amateur tennis competitions and Bob started playing the sport in private clubs when he was 10 years old.

He won a junior tennis tournament for the Bel-Air Country Club in 1937 and, while attending Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, won the US Interscholastic Singles title in 1942; he also played alongside his brother and won the doubles championship that year. Later, he was a good football player. golf amateur and won the Brazilian amateur golf championship three times.

After serving in the US Army Air Forces during Second World War, Falkenburg won the contested university singles and doubles championships in 1946 while studying at the University of Southern California.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his son, Robert, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, according to the AP. Both Tex and Jinx (whose given name was Eugenia but was given that nickname by her mother) McCrary died in 2003.

Describing the incredible comeback in Falkenburg’s last set at Wimbledon in 1948, the New York Times reported that “Wimbledon championship fans have seen far better matches than today, but they have hardly witnessed one more exciting than this.”

As for Falkenburg’s serve that ended the game with a 7-5 set, the Times wrote as “there was a loud, clear noise.”

“Bromwich was in denial to see the ball so quickly pass him and score the ace,” the Times wrote. “When a few minutes later, the Duchess of Kent in the royal box presented the coveted trophy to Falkenburg, he looked as surprised as he was pleased.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA