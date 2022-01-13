Bob Saget, actor of the series ‘Three is Too Much’, died in his sleep and ‘without suffering’, says website – Zoeira

Bob Saget, actor in the series “Full House”, died in his sleep and “without suffering”, as pointed out in the investigation. The 65-year-old artist was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, USA. The information was released by the website TMZ.

According to the publication, Saget was found by a safety of the hotel. His body was on the bed, curled up and covered. The lights were off. Bob Saget had called his wife before bed. The next day, with the delay in having contact, the woman called the hotel asking for information.

The official cause of death is still under investigation and should only be completed in March. The possibility of overdose was ruled out at necropsy. “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male who was found unconscious in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or any illegal act,” said the coroner who attended the incident.

The actor was born in 1956, in Philadelphia, and became known around the world for playing Danny Tanner in the series “Three is Too Much”. He also participated in the series “How I Met Your Mother”, a sitcom aired between 2005 and 2014, in which he voiced Ted Mosby, a character who told stories of his youth to his two sons.