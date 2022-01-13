Bolsa de Rosario cuts 5 million t of soybeans from Argentina’s 2021/22 crop

The continuation of very hot and dry weather in Argentina makes the losses in soybean and corn crops worse and led the Rosario Stock Exchange to reduce its estimate for the 2021/22 crop of the oilseed to 40 million tons, a cut of five million from its last projection.

“2022 continues without significant rains. Almost 30 days have passed without significant millimeters to help”, say the specialists of the Argentine stock exchange. “Extreme temperatures, low relative humidity, days of continuous winds, relative humidity of 10 to 15% and radiation with extreme values ​​of watts are some of the variables that have been aligned to harm the crops”.

The images below show soil moisture levels in Argentina on January 13, 2022 (left) and the same date in 2021 (right).

Source: Rosario Stock Exchange

And the corn fields are in even worse conditions, according to the institution, which also informs that despite the increase in the area destined for the cereal, the low productivity will neutralize this movement and the harvest in Argentina will also be smaller than initially expected. .

Still on soybeans, the Rosário stock exchange also states that there is a delay in planting and some regions where plant growth is stagnant due to extremely unfavorable weather. Thus, an expressive drop in the area with soybeans in the country is still expected, which may go from 16.2 to something between 15.4 and 15.6 million hectares. It is one of the smallest areas in Argentina in almost two decades, and that already accounts for the 16.2 million hectares initially expected.

This Thursday, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange will also bring new information about the Argentine crop and expectations are that a worsening may be registered, for another week, for the country’s soybean crops, as happened last week.

Specialists are also starting to calculate the financial losses caused by drought and heat. The expected foreign exchange earnings of US$ 36 million to be achieved with exports of grains and by-products should be left behind given the losses recorded in the field.

To the portal La Nacion, some Argentine producers say that this is a lost year. “It was a total failure. It’s a wasted year”, lamented the producer of the Diamond department, in Entre Rios, Francisco Sphan to the local portal. For Diego Sara, who produces in the Presidente Roca region, in Santa Fe, if the rains that are forecast for this weekend are confirmed, “there is hope that some soybeans and corn planted later can recover. earlier, it was already lost”, he says.

The producer reports a “desperate” situation that could be even more aggressive if these precipitations do not arrive at the end of this week. And even if they do, they could be more of a quick relief than an effective solution.

This Wednesday (12), the USDA revised the Argentine crop from 49.5 to 46.5 million tons.