President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned, this Wednesday (12), to criticize the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso. The chief executive accused the ministers of threatening and stripping “democratic freedoms”. Bolsonaro also said that Moraes and Barroso defend the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Who do these two think they are? Who do they think they are? That they are going to take drastic measures in this way, threatening, taking away our democratic freedoms, freedom of expression? Why don’t they want it that way? Because they have a candidate. two, we know, are defenders of Lula. They want Lula president,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Gazeta Brasil.

Last year, the president intensified his criticism of the Supreme Court, especially Moraes e Barroso. In the acts of September 7, Bolsonaro even said that he would no longer comply with Moraes’ decisions. Two days later, the president retreated and released a letter to try to contain the institutional crisis. Today, he affirmed that Moraes “plays outside the four lines of the Constitution” for defending the cancellation of the registration of those who disseminate disinformation against opponents in the elections.

Bolsonaro was asked about an article in which Barroso defends the regulation of social networks and cites “digital militias” and “verbal terrorists”. The president said that the minister understands “terrorism” for having acted in the defense of Cesare Battisti, convicted of four murders. “From terrorism he [Barroso] you see. He defended the terrorist Cesare Battisti, an Italian who killed four good people,” Bolsonaro said.