Bolsonaro minimizes the impact of inflation and blames distancing measures

posted on 01/12/2022 16:14 / updated on 01/12/2022 16:14

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday (1/12) that the blame for double-digit inflation is the social distancing measures adopted amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2014 or 2015, inflation was 10%. Tell me which crisis happened in those two years? There was no crisis at all. We had the issue of covid. With the ‘stay at home’ policy, the production chain suffered bumps, and then inflation is a natural issue. At least 38 million informal workers lost their earnings,” he said in an interview with Brazil Gazette.

Inflation ended 2021 with a variation above 10% for the first time since 2015, eroding the income and purchasing power of the population. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 0.73% in December, above market estimates, resulting in a variation of 10.06% in the year . This means that, for every BRL 1,000 in a worker’s salary, BRL 100 was swallowed by the inflation dragon throughout 2021.

Bolsonaro also commented on the increase in fuel prices. On Tuesday (11), Petrobras announced an increase in gasoline and diesel prices at refineries as of today. According to the state-owned company, the average sale price of gasoline for distributors went from R$ 3.09 to R$ 3.24 per liter. In the case of diesel, the price rose from R$ 3.34 to R$ 3.61 per liter. When commenting on the increase, the Chief Executive said that, if he could, he would be free of Petrobras.