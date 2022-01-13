Bolsonaro, Moro and Doria are the candidates most rejected by Brazilian voters

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) and former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) are the names most rejected by Brazilian voters. The data was revealed by the Genial/Quaest poll this Wednesday 12th. In the same survey, Lula (PT) appears as the favorite option among voters, with chances of winning in the 1st round.

Altogether, Bolsonaro has the highest share of rejection: 66% of voters who know him but would not vote. The toucan Doria follows soon after, with 60%. Moro adds 59%. Following is Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 58% rejection and former president Lula (PT) with 43%.

Among the pre-candidates presented so far, the name least rejected is Simone Tebet (MBD). The senator, who gained prominence during the Covid CPI, sums only 19% of rejection. It is worth mentioning, however, that she is the least known candidate by the population (74%).

The other two names monitored by the consultancy are Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe D’avila (Novo). Both also have a high percentage of ignorance, with 57% and 74%, respectively. The portion that knows, but says not to vote for both names adds up to 37% for Pacheco and 21% for D’avila.

The search Great/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between January 6 and 9, 2022. The margin of error is two percentage points.