Bolsonaro threatened democracy with attacks on the STF and elections, says HRW

The NGO HRW (Human Rights Watch) dedicates a long time to human rights violations in Brazil in its 2022 World Report, released this Thursday (13).

According to the international entity, one of the most respected in the defense of human rights around the world, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) systematically attacked democratic institutions, the electoral system and freedom of expression in 2021.

The report emphasizes the fact that Bolsonaro has threatened “the pillars of Brazilian democracy” by calling into question the credibility of the electoral system and making incessant attacks on institutions – in particular, the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The document recalls that the president threatened to “act outside the four lines of the Constitution” and cited several episodes in which Bolsonaro confronted other Powers.

President Bolsonaro attacked and tried to intimidate the STF, which was conducting four investigations into his conduct, including whether he interfered with Federal Police appointments in order to promote his personal interests, and whether he committed malfeasance in relation to a case of alleged corruption involving the purchase of vaccines for covid-19

Human Rights Watch Report 2022

In another passage, the NGO mentions that “President Bolsonaro sought to discredit the Brazilian electoral system, alleging electoral fraud without any evidence” and recalls that, after Congress rejected the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the printed vote, “Bolsonaro signaled who could cancel the elections unless his proposals were implemented”.

One of the episodes cited by HRW is the anti-democratic demonstrations of 7 September.

Bolsonaro, who participated in acts in Brasília and São Paulo, said on Avenida Paulista that he would no longer comply with decisions made by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Under pressure, the president backed off, releasing a letter written with the help of former president Michel Temer (MDB).

Persecution of critics and attacks on the press

The report also points out that Bolsonaro, through subordinates and allies, tried to punish critics for statements against him or his government.

According to HRW, the Bolsonaro government “searched for criminal investigations against at least 17 critics, including using the National Security Law, originating from the military dictatorship.” Although many of the cases have been shelved, these actions send the message that criticizing the president may result in persecution”.

The human rights organization also claims that Bolsonaro systematically blocks citizens on his social media profiles, which he uses to make official government announcements, and daily attacks journalists. The report cites a survey by the NGO Reporters Without Borders, which counted 87 attacks by the president against the press in 2021.

The report also criticizes Bolsonaro’s denialism regarding the covid-19 pandemic, citing his defense of ineffective drugs against the disease and disregard for scientific recommendations – such as wearing a mask and avoiding agglomerations.

Uncontrolled police violence

HRW highlights the high lethality of police forces in Brazil as a chronic problem that is getting worse. The report echoes data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, which recorded a record number of homicides committed by police in 2020 – that year, more than 6,400 people were killed by security agents.

“While some police killings occur in self-defense, many result from the illegal use of force. Police abuse contributes to a cycle of violence that compromises public safety and endangers the lives of civilians and the police themselves. By 2020, 194 police officers were killed, 72% of them were off duty,” the document points out.

The charges fall mainly on the government of Rio de Janeiro, which concentrates a large part of the deaths in confrontation in the country. HRW criticizes the increase in police lethality rates, even under the validity of the STF decision that restricts police operations during the pandemic.

Among the facts listed in this topic are the end of the Gaesp (Specialized Action Group in Public Security) of the MP (Public Prosecutor) of Rio, by order of the new Attorney General of Justice of Rio, Luciano Mattos. With the extinction of Gaesp, the MP in Rio no longer had prosecutors focused on investigations of police abuse.

The entity also points out the Civil Police’s action in the Jacarezinho favela in May – with 27 civilians killed, it was the deadliest operation in the history of Rio, as revealed by the UOL.

Furthermore, he cites the fact, also revealed by the UOL, that the Civil Police declared secrecy on the documents related to the case and refused to hand over the victims’ clothes to the MP’s expertise, which was obliged to fulfill search and seizure warrants to obtain them.

Democracy at risk in Latin America

In relation to other Latin American countries, HRW highlights setbacks and attacks on the democratic system in the region.

The report mentions “systematic abuses” against human rights in Cuba, but in particular highlights the situation in Nicaragua, which recently underwent elections, whose fairness was questioned by the international community.

The alarming setback of fundamental freedoms in Latin America forces us today to defend democratic spaces that we believed were consolidated.”

Tamara Taraciuk Broner, Interim Director of HRW for the Americas

“Even democratically elected leaders have carried out attacks on the free press, independent civil society and the independence of the judiciary. Millions of people have been forced from their homes and countries, and the economic and social impact of the pandemic has been devastating.”

Regarding Nicaragua, the report points to the arrest of opposition candidates to facilitate the reelection of President Daniel Ortega. “The November elections in Nicaragua were held without the slightest democratic guarantees.”

“During the election period, the government of Daniel Ortega acted arbitrarily, arresting and prosecuting its critics and opponents, including seven presidential candidates, keeping many incommunicado and under abusive conditions for weeks or months. as critics who remain arbitrarily detained amid the human rights crisis that escalated in 2018,” the report says.

The organization also says that the president of Mexico, López Obrador, “carried out media attacks against journalists and human rights defenders, worked to eliminate independent government agencies that served as a check on his power and tried to co-opt the Mexican justice system to persecute his political enemies”.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and his allies in the legislature “summarily removed Supreme Court justices with whom they disagreed, appointing new members.”

Bad year for autocrats, says HRW

The report cites the emergence of broad fronts and coalitions involving political groups with historic rivalries to defeat leaders who seek to erode democratic institutions from within.

“In the Czech Republic, an unlikely coalition defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babi. In Israel, an even more unlikely coalition ended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long term in power. Similar broadened alliances of opposition parties were formed for the next few years.” elections against Viktor Orban in Hungary and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.”

“A comparable trend within the US Democratic Party contributed to Joe Biden’s choice to run in the 2020 election against Donald Trump.”

The executive director of HRW, Kenneth Roth, mentions electoral stratagems used in several countries to guarantee the victory of authoritarian leaders – this type of action undermines, according to Roth, the credibility of these rulers with the population.

“As autocrats can no longer rely on subtly rigged elections to preserve their power, an increasing number, from Nicaragua to Russia, are resorting to outright electoral fraud to secure the desired outcome, which does not confer the expected legitimacy of an electoral process. This increasing repression is a sign of weakness, not strength,” he says.